Highlights The Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings meet each other again in the postseason, this time in a win-or-go-home play-in tournament game.

Both teams split the season series, which showcased thrilling finishes and tight matchups.

Golden State must limit turnovers and contain Sacramento's key players, while the Kings should prioritize defense and rely on Sabonis and Fox offensively.

After 174 days of regular season basketball, the NBA postseason is finally here. But before the heat of the NBA playoffs kicks off, four teams from each conference must go through the NBA Play-In Tournament. There are a ton of intriguing matchups for this year's slate of play-in games. But arguably the most exciting game features one of the best budding rivalries in the NBA today: the No. 9 seed Sacramento Kings hosting the 10th-seed Golden State Warriors.

Golden State and Sacramento played in a grueling seven-game series in last year's NBA playoffs. But this year, they will be facing in a do-or-die game to determine who moves on to the next round of the play-in tournament to take on the loser of the 7-vs-8 game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Warriors vs. Kings Play-In Tournament Matchup Date April 16, 2023 Time 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM ET Venue Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA TV Channel TNT

These two teams have grown very familiar with each other over the last couple of years. The last time the Warriors and Kings were in a win-or-go-home setting, Stephen Curry erupted for 50 points to lead the Dubs to the win in Game 7 in Sacramento.

Now, with a chance to get to the playoffs at stake, the heat in this Northern California rivalry is only going to turn up even higher on Tuesday night. With that, let's take a deep dive into this upcoming play-in tournament matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings.

Warriors vs. Kings Will Be an Even Matchup

The Warriors and Kings split the season series

Golden State and Sacramento have built some history with each other over the last couple of years. As mentioned, these two teams went to war in last year's playoffs, with the No. 3 seeded Kings looking to upset the then-defending champion Warriors. Sacramento won the first two games of the series, putting Golden State on the ropes. However, the Warriors were able to recover and win the next two outings on their home floor.

Golden State showcased their championship poise and won a pivotal Game 5 on the road. But the young, upstart Kings proved their resiliency in Game 6 by beating the Warriors convincingly in San Francisco.

This set up the stage for a Game 7 of epic proportions. And under the bright lights, Stephen Curry shone the brightest. The two-time NBA MVP led the Dubs with the first 50-point Game 7 in NBA history, denying the Kings of the monumental upset, while the Warriors moved on to the next round.

Of course, last year's playoff series only planted the seeds of what is brewing to be one of the best rivalries in the NBA today. It is always a marquee matchup whenever these teams encounter each other and their four meetings during the regular season embodied that.

Golden State and Sacramento split their four games against one another and each game went down the wire. Three of them featured some of the craziest finishes this season and were decided by a single point.

Warriors-Kings Season Series Date Winner Oct. 27, 2023 Warriors 122-114 Nov. 1, 2023 Warriors 102-101 Nov. 28, 2023 Kings 124-123 Jan. 25, 2024 Kings 134-133

In their first encounter on October 27, Golden State managed to stave off a late-game Kings rally when Stephen Curry splashed a three-pointer with just over 40 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to seal the deal for Golden State. Five days later, Klay Thompson sank Kings fans' hearts after he drilled the game-winner with 0.2 seconds remaining to give the Dubs the one-point win.

The Kings exacted revenge the next time out during their In-Season Tournament encounter in late November but had to do so the hard way by overcoming a 24-point deficit and a five-point lead with less than 50 seconds remaining. Malik Monk punctuated the comeback by making a wild game-winning floater to put the Kings on the board in the season series. Sacramento won the final meeting in January with ex-Warrior Harrison Barnes putting down his former team with a season-high 39 points and seven three-pointers.

Golden State Warriors' Keys to Success

Limiting turnovers and keeping De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis at bay offensively

As much as the Warriors would want to see Stephen Curry have another masterclass performance like he did in Game 7 last year, they would likely rather prefer a complete team performance to get them past the Kings.

The Warriors are a much deeper team this season and that is in large part due to the growth and emergence of some of the Warriors' young guys. Jonathan Kuminga has grown into a bigger role and has become a key piece in Golden State's success. Rookies Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis have turned into quality contributors this early into their careers.

Warriors Young Guys This Season Category Jonathan Kuminga Brandin Podziemski Trayce Jackson-Davis* PPG 16.1 9.2 10.1 RPG 4.8 5.8 6.5 APG 2.2 3.2 1.6 FG% 52.9% 45.4% 71.6%

*Post-All-Star break

If the Warriors want to come out of this game alive, they must also limit their turnovers. Golden State finished in the bottom 10 once again in turnovers this season. Limiting giveaways is important as they don't want Sacramento to get out on the fastbreak and score on easy baskets. The Kings have one of the best transition players in the league in De'Aaron Fox and if he gets going on the open floor, it will be tough to stop the explosive point guard from getting to the basket.

But not only can Fox hurt them on the open floor. He has developed an all-around offensive game with an ability to score in a multitude of ways. Andrew Wiggins will be key in helping slow down the Kings' dynamic point guard in this game, as the Warriors won't have defensive specialist Gary Payton II due to a calf injury.

Moreover, Golden State's defense on Domantas Sabonis will also be key. The Warriors have a big man dilemma on their hands in this one. Draymond Green should still remain as the primary defender on Sabonis through much of the night. But the Warriors also found a ton of success in the past with Kevon Looney soaking up huge minutes.

Looney played a significant role during their four regular season matchups, averaging over 24 minutes per game, and in the postseason, tallying over 30 minutes per game in last year's series.

Since then, however, Looney has taken a back seat to rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis, who has pretty much gobbled up Looney's minutes and started at center over the last few weeks of the regular season. His ability to protect the rim, block shots, and be a lob threat on the other end is the reason why he earned his spot in the rotation.

But will the Warriors be able to rely on him to play some disciplined defense on a savvy veteran All-Star like Sabonis? That should be something to look out for.

Sacramento Kings' Keys to Success

Defense and relying on Sabonis and Fox to carry the offense

As for the Kings, the key to winning this game hinges on their defense. This was one of their weaknesses from a season ago, but they have shown improvement on this end of the floor this season. From having the No. 24 defensive rating last year, they finished 14th this season.

Still, they have to figure out how to stop Golden State from beyond the arc. The Kings were one of the worst teams at defending the three during the regular season. In their four games against the Dubs, they allowed the Warriors to make at least 15 threes a night and connect on 43.3 percent of their looks from long distances.

Kings head coach Mike Brown has leaned into more defensive-oriented lineups by giving Davion Mitchell and rookie Keon Ellis more playing time. Some of it is intentional, while part of it is due to the injuries to Malik Monk and Kevin Huerter, who are both out for this do-or-die game. Their defensive intensity on the perimeter should be able to help slow down the Warriors from beyond the arc.

Ellis will be Sacramento's X-factor in this one. The Warriors barely know anything about him. He only played in six minutes in his lone appearance against the Warriors this season. He didn't play much earlier in the campaign. But as the season progressed and with all the injuries, Ellis grew into a key fixture in Mike Brown's rotation. A lengthy and defensive-minded 6-foot-6 guard, he should be tasked to chase around the Warriors' shooters all game long and make it difficult for them to launch from beyond the arc.

Keon Ellis Stats — Pre and Post-All-Star Break GP Pre-All-Star Post-All-Star MPG 11.5 25.0 PPG 3.5 8.2 RPG 1.2 3.5 FG% 42.2% 48.6% 3P% 37.0% 45.3%

But as much as the Kings have improved defensively, Sacramento's success still hinges on the offensive end. Much of that success comes from the near-unstoppable De'Aaron Fox-Domantas Sabonis pick-and-roll. That should be their bread and butter throughout the game, as the Kings are missing some key offensive contributors in Monk and Huerter.

Expect Fox to have a busy night initiating the offense, while Sabonis should also see a lot of opportunities to create plays from the high post as he has done all season long.