Highlights The Golden State Warriors picked up a crucial win over the Houston Rockets for their playoff outlook, dominating en route to a 133-110 victory.

Klay Thompson addressed Rockets forward Tari Eason's decision to double down on trolling the Warriors with a t-shirt worn on the bench during the game.

Thompson called Eason's decision "lame," especially given the fact that the Rockets forward was sidelined for the game.

Late regular-season battles are always must-watch events, especially in the NBA where teams attempting to clinch a spot in the postseason are taking every last breath to gain an edge on their opponent.

For the Golden State Warriors, they fought through adversity and won their sixth straight game, beating the Houston Rockets 133-110. Due to some chirping on the Rockets' end, however, one of Golden State's star players decided to respond to the noise in question.

Klay Thompson Claps Back At Tari Eason

Thompson called out 'lame' trolling attempt by Eason after Warriors victory

The Rockets were simply no match for the Warriors, who shot lights out from the field to win the game by 23 points. Klay Thompson shined brightly throughout the night, tying fellow co-star Stephen Curry with a game-high 29 points. He also dished out four assists and grabbed three rebounds, shooting the ball with remarkable efficiency on 11-of-15 overall attempts and 7-of-11 tries from downtown.

After the game, he decided to address the taunting from Rockets forward Tari Eason. In the lead up to the game, when Houston was riding an 11-game winning streak which saw them cut Golden State's lead for the 10th and final playoff spot in the West, Eason took to social media to call out Golden State in a viral social media clip.

But Eason, who's out for the season due to a benign growth on his lower leg bone, then decided to double-down on the move, by wearing a shirt with the same "Warriors ... come out and play" statement on it.

“That’s pretty lame. Especially if you’re not even playing…But you’re just gonna be trolling from the sideline. Bro, what are we doing?” - Klay Thompson

It's safe to say Thompson and the Warriors let their game do the talking. The team shot 58.8 percent from the field collectively and knocked down 17 three-pointers throughout the night. Houston did not shoot the ball as efficiently and made five fewer triples, playing a significant factor in Golden State prevailing the way they did Thursday night.

What Remains at Stake for Warriors & Rockets

Golden State has the Advantage for play-in; Rockets in danger of missing postseason

With Thursday's win, the Warriors not only clinched another season of having at least a .500 winning percentage but also swept the Rockets 3-0 in the regular-season series. With the tiebreaker already in Golden State's favor, the Rockets will need a lot to go their way if they were to secure a spot in the Play-In Tournament.

Golden State currently owns a 42-34 record with six games left to play, maintaining the 10th spot in the Western Conference. As for Houston, they fell to 38-38 with six games remaining, putting them in a tough spot with a very bleak outlook regarding their hopes of a potential playoff berth.

The Warriors remain in Texas, with a date against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, April 5, while Houston plays host to the Miami Heat on the same day.