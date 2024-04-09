Highlights Klay Thompson admits to struggling early in the season due to contract uncertainty and other factors.

Thompson admits that while he wants to re-sign with the Warriors in NBA free agency, that he has to prioritize his mental health and lay out what's important to him at this point in his career.

The Warriors guard says conversations with head coach Steve Kerr led to improved performance and helped to break him out of the early-season funk.

Klay Thompson has remained an integral part of the Golden State Warriors' success this season, even after an up-and-down start to the year. And as he plays out the final year of his contract, Thompson has the potential to be one of the most intriguing names in free agency.

Thompson and the Warriors couldn't come to terms on a new deal prior to the season, and after some early-season struggles and even a role change at one point which led to him playing the sixth-man role, chatter began to increase regarding his future with the franchise. And during the latest episode of The Draymond Green Show, Thompson addressed his free agency while leaving the door open on a potential change of scenery.

"Yes I wanna re-sign with the Dubs, but I also have to prioritize my mental health and lay out what is important to me at this point in my career." — Klay Thompson

While there's never been much of a question that Thompson wants to remain with the Warriors, it is interesting to hear him discuss his mindset about the process this late in the regular season and with free agency around the corner. He also admitted that he hasn't given free agency much thought at this point due to the day-to-day grind of the season while speaking with Draymond Green.

Thompson Admits to Struggles Early in Season With ‘Unknown’ on Contract

Warriors guard says it took multiple 'heart to hearts' with Steve Kerr to overcome

Thompson deserves a lot of credit for how candid he was about the situation and how it's impacted him throughout the 2023-24 NBA season. The Warriors guard addressed the fact that he struggled early in the year due to various factors, including his contract situation.

"I was actually struggling with that a lot at the beginning of this year because of the unknown," Thompson told Green. "I might have let contract situations or playing time or ... making up a lot of excuses, rather than just appreciating what is in front of me. It took me and Steve [Kerr] like four real heart-to-heart talks to finally break my shell, being like, 'You know what? I gotta have fun this year, I deserve to have fun.' ... I can still be a heck of a player if I just give gratitude and keep that perspective."

It's apparent that whatever was said during the conversations between Thompson and Steve Kerr made an impact on the 34-year-old. While his scoring is down slightly from previous years, averaging 17.6 points per game, the most recent stretch has been arguably the best of the season for Thompson.

Thompson's Strong Play Down Final Stretch of Season

Thompson has rolled a solid March into a hot start in April

While the Warriors are just four games into the month of April, this has been the most pivotal stretch of their season. Golden State locked up a playoff spot by fending off the Houston Rockets and have gone 7-3 over the last 10 games. This includes a 3-1 mark to start April, a stretch that's featured Thompson playing at an impressive level.

After Thompson had one of his best months of the season from a shooting perspective, knocking down 44.3% from the field and 39.9% from three-point range in March, that propelled him to a red-hot start to this month. To begin April, Thompson is averaging 22.8 points per game on 50.7% shooting and 42.5% from beyond the arc.

For good measure, Thompson is also averaging 1.3 steals per game this month, and has helped the Warriors play arguably their best basketball of the season heading into the playoffs.