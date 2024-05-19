Highlights Thompson's declining performance suggests it's time for the Warriors to move on

Young player Brandin Podziemski offers offensive and defensive improvements over Thompson

Letting Thompson walk would officially end the Warriors' dynasty

With the Golden State Warriors season coming to an end in the play-in, they have a lot to address this offseason. It all begins with whether they should re-sign Klay Thompson to keep the big three of him, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green together, or if they should let him walk in free agency.

The Warriors should move on from Thompson this offseason. The 34-year-old is coming off of one of the worst seasons of his 10-year NBA career. In a season that saw him struggle and move from the starting rotation to the bench, Thompson is no longer the player that he once was.

Klay Thompson Stats 2023-24 G 77 PPG 17.9 RPG 3.3 FG% 43.2% 3PT% 38.7%

Thompson came back in 2022 after missing the previous two seasons due to a torn ACL and torn achilles. Although he had played well the first two seasons after his injury, he did not look like the Klay that everybody knew. Last season showed that not only is Thompson not the player he once was and that it is a perfect time for the Warriors to move on from him by letting him walk in free agency.

Drop In Offensive and Defensive Production

Thompson is not the two-way player he was

Thompson averaged just 17.9 points per game last season, the least amount since his second NBA season and four points fewer than he averaged in the 2022-23 season. He also shot just 43.2% from the field and 38.7% from three, both the second-lowest shooting percentages of his career.

Fans are not used to seeing Thompson struggle with shooting as much as he did last season. He ended the season shooting 0-10 from the field and 0-6 from three, scoring zero points in the Warriors' play-in loss to the Sacramento Kings . Since his two leg injuries, he also is not as explosive driving inside, so he continues to commit to shots outside the lane.

Thompson also struggled defensively last season. He is unable to move and be the defender that he once was. This is mainly due to the two leg injuries and the fact that he is getting older. The former All-Defensive player is no longer that and has become more of a liability on defense. In the last two seasons, he has posted the two worst defensive ratings of his career, 116.6 in 2022-23 and 117.8 in 2023-24. He has also decreased his blocks per game and steals per game over the last two seasons.

Klay Thompson Stats Stat Category 2022-23 2023-24 G 69 77 PPG 21.9 17.9 RPG 4.1 3.3 SPG 0.7 0.6 FG% 43.6% 43.2% 3PT% 41.2% 38.7% Defensive Rating 116.6 117.8

Time for the Younger Players to Take Over

Brandin Podziemski is a better fit than Thompson

Brandin Podziemski is coming off his rookie season that saw him finish fifth in the Rookie of the Year voting and will more than likely be on the All-Rookie First Team. Podziemski has shown that he is a better all-around player than Thompson is right now. The Warriors also agreed with that after moving Thompson to the bench for Podziemski to start multiple times last season.

In 74 games last season, Podziemski had better per game averages in every stat category than Thompson did except for points per game. He also shot the ball, both from the field and from outside, better than Thompson.

The Warriors should look to keep Podziemski as the starting shooting guard next season after he started just 28 of 74 games during his rookie year. He brings much better offensive and defensive consistency to the team than Thompson, with a much lower salary.

With the Warriors choosing Podziemski over Thompson, they could save almost $20 million if Klay was to cut his $43.2 million salary in half to re-sign with the team.

Brandin Podziemski Stats 2023-24 G 74 PPG 9.2 RPG 5.8 APG 3.7 SPG 0.8 FG% 45.4% 3PT% 38.5% Defensive Rating 115.4

Overall, the Warriors have some tough decisions to make this offseason that begins with Thompson. If they do choose to move on from him, it would officially end the Warriors' dynasty and their big three. Look for teams such as the Orlando Magic and Dallas Mavericks to have interest in the All-Star shooting guard in free agency.