Highlights Klay Thompson could be impactful for the Golden State Warriors, Orlando Magic, Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers, and Chicago Bulls.

Due to a lack of productivity, Thompson may not receive the contract he desires.

A change in role may be the key to optimizing Thompson's abilities.

The Golden State Warriors infamously capped off their 2023-24 NBA season without reaching the postseason. Following an embarrassing loss to the Sacramento Kings in the Play-In Tournament, the Warriors' shortcomings were a sign that changes are impending in the upcoming offseason. Among those changes could include a new home for one beloved member of the core three, Klay Thompson.

Thompson had his worst game as a Warrior in what could potentially be his last game with the team in the win-or-go-home matchup against the Kings. The four-time champion finished with 0 points on 0-10 shooting and looked like the shell of the player he once was. Thompson's role has shifted with the team throughout the season, being relegated to a bench role where he displayed positive strides.

Klay Thompson 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats PTS 17.9 REB 3.3 FG% 43.2 3FG% 38.7

There's plenty of uncertainty looming around Thompson's future with the Warriors. The possibility of Thompson playing for a new team at the start of the 2024-25 NBA season is quite real. However, there are a few teams that would be a perfect fit for Thompson's skillset.

1 Golden State Warriors

Thompson returns, keeping the dynasty core together

It's impossible to mention the teams that Thompson fits without mentioning the Warriors. Although the relationship hasn't been pretty since the former five-time All-Star returned from consecutive season-ending injuries, the history between the two is too much to overlook.

Golden State offered Thompson a two-year, $48 million contract extension before the 2023-24 season started. Thompson declined the offer in hopes of receiving a maximum contract. Unfortunately for the Warriors legend, Thompson has regressed in his offensive productivity. His point total is the lowest of his career since his sophomore season and he has dwindled to a 43 percent shooter from the field.

Thompson showed great humility in sacrificing a starting role for the team's sake. The player he is now is much different than the player he was pre-injury. However, it would take Thompson to lower his salary expectations to make a return to Golden State a true possibility. The Warriors' owner, Joe Lacob, went on The TK Show with The Athletic's Tim Kawakami, and voiced that ducking the luxury tax is "Plan 1A."

Thompson has shown just how good he can be in the Warriors' system, but if the two can't come to a common ground, he can be expected to plant a home elsewhere.

2 Orlando Magic

Much-needed veteran leadership for a young budding team

The Orlando Magic could potentially be the best situation for Thompson outside the Golden State Warriors. Orlando made a significant improvement this season, securing their first NBA playoff berth since 2020. The Magic surprised the league with their sudden surge onto the scene, but there are major deficiencies that prevent them from reaching the next level which Thompson can address.

Although the Magic is the second-best defensive team in the league, they are the 22nd offensive team. Their inability to score the ball stems from their lack of three-point shooting. Orlando ranks 25th in three-point shooting. This allows teams to easily game plan against them by packing the paint and daring them to shoot three-pointers. The Magic also will have enough flexibility to open up a maximum contract spot.

Of course, Thompson won't be offered such a lucrative deal, but he could receive a similar deal to the two-year, $48 million contract the Warriors offered that may no longer be on the table. Thompson would immediately provide a much-needed lift in the shooting department and serve as great veteran leader for a young team that desperately needs it.

3 Dallas Mavericks

Thompson is the perfect complimentary piece to the Mavericks' superstar duo

Although the offseason is still a ways away, the Dallas Mavericks have been reported to have interest in Thompson come this summer. The Athletic's Sam Amick broke the news that the Mavericks may be a possible suitor for Thompson.

Financially, the Mavericks wouldn't be able to sign Thompson outright and would need to complete a sign-and-trade with the Warriors. However, the fit would be seamless. Thompson's expectations would be altered tremendously with the Mavericks, as Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić are the primary offensive contributors. Unlike Golden State, where the team's success relies on Thompson to perform, that wouldn't necessarily be the case in Dallas.

Thompson would be able to bring a skill set that is desperately lacking within this Mavericks team. Dallas is 11th in the league in three-point shooting at 37.6 percent on the season. Although Thompson is fresh off a down year of 38.7 percent shooting from three this season, historically, he's been a 41 percent three-point shooter at a high volume of 7.6 per game.

With the Warriors, Thompson is defended by the second-best opposing defender and sometimes the best defender when Stephen Curry is on the bench. Alongside Irving and Dončić, Thompson would be the third option and be poised for easier opportunities with the Mavericks.

4 Philadelphia 76ers

Sixers can offer the money that Thompson desires

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the most interesting teams in the NBA due to their flexible financial situation this offseason. The Sixers could free up to $58 million in cap space. Philadelphia has been tied to Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George, who could join Thompson as a free agent. However, Thompson would be an excellent fit in the city of brotherly love.

Joel Embiid is arguably the most dominant player in the NBA, attracting as many as three defenders on any given possession. In the 2023-24 season, Embiid significantly improved his playmaking ability, averaging a career-high 5.6 assists per game.

Embiid has a track record of playing extremely well off of three-point shooters in two-man action. It was evident with JJ Redick and Seth Curry, proving that Thompson would gel immediately based on his skills with the former MVP.

Thompson would improve Philadelphia's three-point shooting as the team ranks 19th in the league from beyond the arc at 36.7 percent. The Sixers would be a situation that would alleviate Thompson of any pressure to live up to the reputation of the player he once was.

5 Chicago Bulls

Chicago could be a dark horse suitor for the legendary shooter

The Chicago Bulls have made it known that being competitive is a point of emphasis for this team and Thompson could be a huge contributor to the cause.

Thompson to the Bulls is a bit far-fetched, but the fit is undeniable. For Thompson to make his way to the Windy City, it would mean DeMar DeRozan would go elsewhere in free agency. Thompson wouldn't be DeRozan's replacement, but would be a better complimentary piece for the Bulls' young star, Coby White.

Chicago was one of the worst three-point shooting teams this season, ranked 27th at 32.9 percent. DeRozan, notoriously a mid-range shooter, isn't essential in creating positive spacing on the court. Thompson would allow the Bulls to open up the offense and give more room to White to attack downhill, where he is best.

The fit between DeRozan and White hasn't been ideal, as the duo posted a net rating of -0.7 in over 2000 minutes. Thompson could be a fresh face needed for the team to remain competitive and propel to a level that the team hasn't been able to eclipse over the past couple of seasons.