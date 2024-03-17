Highlights Klay Thompson praises Jonathan Kuminga's athleticism, calling him one of the best athletes in the NBA and a future face of the Warriors franchise.

Kuminga expressed a desire to stay with the Warriors long-term, aiming to be a franchise cornerstone.

Kuminga's steady improvement and increased playing time has contributed to the Warriors' success, as they hit their stride just ahed of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

​​​​​​After the Golden State Warriors defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in what proved to be a fairly chaotic ending, longtime star Klay Thompson spoke out about teammate Jonathan Kuminga.

The 21-year-old budding star is in the midst of a major breakout stretch over the past three months, and Thompson had nothing but extremely high praise. He placed Kuminga in the conversation as one of the best athletes in the NBA, a strong statement considering the competition for that category.

Averaging 16.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists, Kuminga has been a valuable piece for the Warriors this season. In last night's hotly contested outing against the Lakers, Kuminga finished with 23 points, four asssists and two rebounds, making 9-of-16 shots from the field.

Thompson Views Kuminga as 'Future' of Warriors

Kuminga has expressed his intention to spend his career with Golden State

Proving to be an exceptional addition to the seasoned group of Stephen Curry, Thompson and Draymond Green, Kuminga recognizes the potential both he and this squad have to succeed.

As he explained to Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area on the Dubs Talk podcast, he wants to be a member of the Warriors for life.

"I would love to just be one of the Warriors for life - and just never change." — Jonathan Kuminga

Seemingly following in the footsteps of the aforementioned Warrior trio, Kuminga staying with the Warriors for the long haul is seemingly becoming more and more likely. Thompson, recognizing this and seeing Kuminga's impact firsthand, spoke out about what he envisioned for the young player's future.

"Jonathan's been incredible for us... He's the future of the franchise, and we need him to go where we want to go this season." — Klay Thompson

An emphatic sentiment from one of the franchise's best players, it's undeniable that Kuminga's future is bright. With the Warriors currently sitting at 35-31 and ninth in the Western Conference, Kuminga's drastic improvements are a big part of them still being in the playoff mix.

If Golden State is able to play at the level they've been at in recent months, Kuminga and the squad could make some noise in postseason play.

Kuminga's Steady Improvement

When given more time, Kuminga rewards the Warriors with better numbers

Kuminga has been able to improve his numbers each season, working his way more and more into the game plan until his breakout this season. Playing the most minutes per game of his career, Kuminga has responded by posting a career high in points, rebounds, assist and field goal percentage.

The more opportunity Kuminga has seen, the better he's been, and it's showing that he may just be scraping the ceiling in terms of upside.

Seeing a dramatic rise in his playing time over the past 3-4 months, Kuminga has responded by averaging more than 20 points per game in both January and March, along with 18.1 points in February.

He's shot better than 50 percent from the field in each of the past three months, including knocking down 58.6 and 54.1 percent of his attempts in January and February. An impressive feat considering he's sharing the court with two of the greatest shooters in league history.