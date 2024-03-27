Highlights Klay Thompson excelled as a starter on Tuesday with 28 points, but Coach Kerr has said the lineup change isn't permanent.

Golden State has performed better on the road than at home this season, as shown in their blowout win over the Miami Heat.

Adebayo led the injury-ridden Heat with 24 points, but the Warriors took advantage with strong defense and teamwork.

Klay Thompson returned to the starting lineup for the Golden State Warriors for the first time in a while, and was effective in the team’s 113-92 blowout win against the Miami Heat.

After having an inconsistent season marked by a myriad of ups and downs, Thompson has been coming off the bench for the Warriors in recent months.

It is there where he has begun to find a bit of his stride, but in the game against the Heat on Tuesday night, coach Steve Kerr opted to start Thompson.

Thompson had a big night as a starter, leading the entire game with 28 points. He also had five rebounds and two assists.

His big night in the starting lineup indicates promise that he could potentially return to a starting role, but Kerr has shot that idea down, indicating that Thompson’s return to the starting lineup is not permanent.

“I just felt like we needed a little more spacing on the floor to start the game. It doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s permanent. I just felt like tonight, that was important.” —Steve Kerr on Thompson starting

Road Versus Home

Golden State has been greater on the road than at home this season

The Warriors have been much better on the road this season than at home, and this was the case on Tuesday night in Miami. In addition to Thompson’s 28 points, Jonathan Kuminga aided with 18, and Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins both put up 17 each.

These efforts were enough to defeat an injured Heat squad, who were missing the majority of their key starters including Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, and Kevin Love.

Golden State is now 19-15 on the road but only 18-19 at home. But the game on Tuesday night felt like a Warriors home game despite being in Miami, something that Kerr addressed after the game.

“You walk into any arena in the league on the road and there’s automatically blue and yellow jerseys all over the place. Steph’s got so many fans across the country and a lot of people cheer for him no matter where we are.” —Steve Kerr on the Warriors fanbase

Adebayo's Efforts

Adebayo led the injury-ridden Heat in Tuesday night's game

Bam Adebayo led the scoring for Miami with 24 points, including a rare three pointer which is becoming evermore common in his game as of late. But the Warriors were able to take advantage of a ravaged Heat squad, while maintaining good defense.

“Our assist to turnover ratio was really good. That’s always a great indicator of if it's a good night at the office.” —Klay Thompson

Golden State still remains in 10th place in the Western Conference after this win, while the Heat remain seventh in the Eastern Conference with the loss. They are tied in the standings with the Philadelphia 76ers, but since the Heat own that tiebreaker, the Sixers hold the eighth spot.

The Warriors will head across Florida to face the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night, as part of a back to back. Meanwhile, the Heat will welcome the Portland Trail Blazers into town on Friday night.