The inconsistency of two Golden State Warriors players has left their title hopes very much in the hands of their established stars, NBA writer Mark Medina has told GIVEMESPORT.

Jordan Poole, a 2019 first round draft pick, signed a four-year contract extension worth $123 million in October following a breakout 21-22 season, during which the Warriors won the NBA title. However, he has failed to recapture his electric post-season form this time round, scoring less than 14 points per game - down from over 20 during the regular season and over 17 in last season's playoffs.

Furthermore, Jonathan Kuminga, the seventh overall pick in 2021, has failed to make any considerable progress on his promising rookie season and has been trusted with only three minutes of playing in time across the Warriors' past two playoff games.

NBA news - Golden State Warriors

So far in the NBA post-season the sixth seed Golden State Warriors have had to come back from 2-0 down to lead 3-2 in their first round series against the third seed Sacramento Kings. They will have the opportunity to eliminate the Kings at Chase Center on Friday night and progress to the Western Conference semi-finals.

During their vital win against the Kings in Sacramento on Wednesday, much of the heavy lifting was done by their stars as Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins all scored over 20 points - with Curry leading the way with 31. Poole, who started the game, recorded 10 points on woeful shooting figures of 4-12 from the field and 1-6 from deep. Kuminga remained rooted to the bench.

Should the Warriors advance, either the Los Angeles Lakers or the Memphis Grizzlies lie in wait, while the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns contest the opposite series for a place in the Conference finals.

What did Medina say about the Warriors?

Medina told GIVEMESPORT: "Jordan Poole coming off this extension has not shown the kind of consistency that the Warriors have been hoping for from him. With both offense and defense. On offense, he's been getting a lot more attention because of his breakout season last year. Defensively, he just hasn't had the same consistent focus that the Warriors are looking for from him. Jonathan Kuminga is a really intriguing young player. He's a highlight reel in some plays and sometimes makes highlight reel blunders on others."

Are Poole and Kuminga cause for concern for Golden State?

The significant pressure of the NBA playoffs mean it is normal for players, particularly young players, to have their ups and downs and find their minutes significantly decrease due to the inherent high-stakes environment of the games. Kuminga is still only 20 years old; it may even prove beneficial, long-term, for head coach Steve Kerr to keep him out of the action as long as the consistent mistakes Medina refers to remain in his game.

Poole, on the other hand, has no excuses and one can only hope he returns to last year's version sooner rather than later as the playoffs progress.