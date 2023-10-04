Highlights The Golden State Warriors' championship quest could be hindered by a lack of depth in their current roster, particularly if their reserve unit underperforms.

Injuries to key players, who have a history of being injury-prone, could significantly decrease the Warriors' chances of making a deep playoff run.

The Warriors' aging core, including key players like Stephen Curry and Chris Paul, may not perform at the same level as they have in the past, potentially impacting the team's ability to win another championship. Additionally, Draymond Green's fiery personality could cause tension and affect the team's performance.

After failing to overcome the Los Angeles Lakers during the Western Conference Semifinals in the 2022-23 playoffs, the Golden State Warriors have retooled their roster in the offseason in a bid to win another ring.

This plan is easier said than done. After all, having a great roster is not enough to win it all. Sure, talent may sometimes overcome adversities, but the Dubs need to be prepared for all possible issues that they might encounter in the campaign.

While the Dubs are definitely in a good spot with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green leading the way, as well as the "Point God" Chris Paul in tow, these five issues could be a major factor in their championship quest.

5 Lack of depth

There’s no doubt about what a lineup consisting of Curry, Thompson, Green, Paul and Andrew Wiggins can achieve on the court. Add Kevon Looney to man the post and Gary Payton II to defend the perimeter, and you’ve got a team that can take on anyone in the NBA.

While these guys are proven, there’s a lot to be desired from the other pieces in Golden State’s current roster. Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody haven’t shown consistency in their game to prove to everyone that they deserve more minutes. There’s no telling, too, what Dario Saric can do as the backup big man, especially when Green and Looney rest on the bench.

If the Dubs’ reserve unit doesn’t live up to its potential, expect the team to finish poorly like last season and end up not winning another ring.

4 Injuries

As much as the Warriors’ core tries to add another championship to their collection, an injury or two to their key players can kill any hope of their ultimate goal in the postseason. This is the price of potentially giving Curry, Thompson, Green, and Paul a lot of minutes when the 82-game regular season begins soon.

Taking a look at the roster, one will definitely see how injury-prone the Warriors’ key pieces are. Curry has a history of battling various ankle injuries, Thompson was sidelined for two seasons due to a torn ACL and an Achilles, Green has been dealing with his own wobbly knees and ankles, and Paul has recently dealt with a bad shoulder (not to mention his history of various health issues in the postseason).

Chris Paul - NBA Career Statistics (2005-Present) Minutes Played 34.4 Points 17.9 Assists 9.5 Rebounds 4.5 Steals 2.1 Blocks 0.2 Field-Goal Percentage (%) .472 Three-Point Percentage (%) .369 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Even if one of these individuals misses a significant amount of games, Golden State’s chances of making a deep playoff push will get smaller. It would also be bad if one or two key reserve units are taken out with an injury, as it means more playing time for the starters. This will add unnecessary playing time to Curry and company, which in turn, opens them up more to a potential injury down the line.

3 An aging core

Speaking of an injury, this unfortunate incident has a better chance of happening to an aging player. In the case of Golden State, their most important pieces have already played for more than a decade or so.

Thompson has played 10 seasons, Curry has 14 under his belt, Green comes into the new season with 11, and Paul has a total of 18 years to his name. Also, Wiggins’ upcoming campaign will be his 10th in the NBA, and Looney will soon play his ninth. All the other guys not mentioned are reserves who don’t make much of an impact on the Warriors’ championship chances this season.

As is the case with most aging players in the league, the time will come when the Warriors’ key guys won’t play as they did when they entered the NBA or during their prime. Of course, the first guy that comes to mind here is CP3 since he’s entering his 19th season soon. If Golden State’s front office doesn’t address this problem as the regular season progresses, the team’s hope of capturing another ring will certainly fade.

As mentioned earlier, Paul’s history of getting injured in the playoffs is concerning. With that said, the Dubs might want to control his minutes during the regular season and lessen the wear and tear of the grueling 82-game campaign on his body.

Golden State Warriors' Big 3 Playoff Statistics Stephen Curry Klay Thompson Draymond Green Minutes Played 37.4 36.9 34.7 Points 27.0 19.2 11.6 Assists 6.2 2.2 6.2 Rebounds 5.3 4.0 8.9 Steals 1.5 0.9 1.5 Blocks 0.3 0.5 1.4 Field-Goal Percentage (%) .453 .436 .449 Three-Point Percentage (%) .397 .405 .304 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

2 Draymond Green’s fiery personality

Over the years, Green’s leadership has yielded dividends for the Warriors. Thanks to the forward holding his teammates accountable, the Dubs have overcome a lot of challenges along the way.

On the other hand, though, Green has rubbed several individuals the wrong way in past years. Guys like Kevin Durant and Jordan Poole are just two former Warriors who were targeted and affected by Green’s fiery personality. In turn, the team’s performance on the court has been affected by the tension and conflict that the All-Star forward has made worse.

This 2023-24 season, there’s a chance Green might unload on one of his teammates, especially if the Dubs end up losing consecutive games. Paul also has an intense personality, and it will be interesting to see how his relationship with Green evolves throughout the course of the season.

If Green’s attitude becomes a problem again, better watch out, as this could lead to severe ramifications for Golden State before the postseason starts.

1 Chris Paul’s demand to be a starter

Of all the problems Golden State might be facing in the upcoming season, Paul’s demand to be a starter can be the start of a bad campaign for the team. Inserting the "Point God" into the lineup would mean either Wiggins or Looney will come off the bench. Doing so might give teams with talented big men a huge advantage over the Dubs.

If Paul goes on with his desire to be a starter, the whole vibe of the team may be affected. This, in turn, can snowball through the season and cause a lot of tension. Ultimately, either this looming scenario or one of the mentioned problems above can be dangerous for the team.

Stay tuned to the upcoming regular season to see whether the Warriors can steer clear of these challenges or sink because of them.

