Key Takeaways Steph Curry's extension signals his desire to stay with the Warriors and diminishes any panic about his departure.

The Warriors are seeking upgrades around Curry like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jimmy Butler, focusing on a potential playoff push.

This mock trade proposes the Warriors acquire Brandon Ingram from the Pelicans to boost their offense and make a strategic win-win move.

The Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry agreed to a one-year extension worth $62.6 million this offseason that will keep him in the Bay Area through the 2026-27 season.

Most importantly, that extension signals to general manager Mike Dunleavy that his franchise player will be sticking around for the long haul. It's reassurance that Dunleavy doesn't need to panic and make a win-now move to appease his star.

Still, the Warriors will be looking for upgrades around Curry. Players like Paul George and Lauri Markkanen were linked with Golden State earlier this offseason, and now Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jimmy Butler are reportedly dream targets.

Those latter two are moves that, if they come to fruition, likely won't happen until after this season. There's more of a win-now deal out there for the taking at the moment, however, that would land Curry a running mate who could take on some of his scoring burden and help the Warriors make a potential playoff push in 2024-25.

Here's a mock trade to get that done.

Warriors Trade for Pelicans' Brandon Ingram in Mock Deal

Golden State takes advantage of New Orleans' desperation

The Brandon Ingram situation in New Orleans has dragged on all offseason, and it doesn't appear there's an end in sight.

Ingram wants a $200 million-plus extension from the Pelicans, who seem firmly opposed to handing him that much money. The two parties are at a stalemate, while Ingram's value around the league is also tied to that future money.

New Orleans doesn't think he's worth that chunk of change and, apparently, neither does anyone else.

It's unfortunate timing for Ingram that he's coming off a disappointing season followed by a dreadful playoff series against the Oklahoma City Thunder in which he shot 34.5 percent from the field and 25.0 percent from three.

Still, the 27-year-old would be a snug fit in Golden State.

Why the Warriors make the trade

From the 2019-20 season, in which he was named an All-Star and won the Most Improved Player Award, through the 2022-23 season, Ingram averaged 23.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists with shooting splits of 47/38/86.

He's a good scorer and solid playmaker with the physical attributes (6-foot-8, 7-foot-3 wingspan) to be a helpful defender.

After Klay Thompson moved on and joined the Dallas Mavericks this offseason, the Warriors added Buddy Hield, Kyle Anderson and De'Anthony Melton to fill in on the wing and in the backcourt. They're useful players, but none will move the needle enough to help Golden State make a move in the Western Conference.

Ingram doesn't fit with Zion Williamson offensively in New Orleans. With the Warriors, he would have room to work his go-to mid-range game.

Curry and Hield are two of the best three-point shooters in the league, while Draymond Green still has a high basketball IQ. Ingram would have space to play how he wants offensively and would be a dramatic upgrade for the Warriors in the Andrew Wiggins spot.

His instincts and playmaking, paired with Green and Curry, could help coach Steve Kerr's offense hum with more explosiveness.

Why the Pelicans make the trade

New Orleans isn't going to pay Ingram long-term money. He doesn't fit with Williamson, the Pelicans' franchise centerpiece.

Golden State, meanwhile, doesn't want to invest long-term in Jonathan Kuminga. Although the 21-year-old may be a similarly odd fit with Williamson, he's a rising young player who New Orleans would likely prefer over a more finished product in Ingram.

Kuminga and Williamson, if they're both healthy, could be an interesting frontcourt duo if the Pelicans are willing to let Zion play the five at times.

New Orleans is also desperate for a center, and Looney, despite being only 6-foot-9, has proven he's a serviceable big man during his career with Golden State.

Wiggins is in the deal to make the salaries work, but a veteran with championship experience may help a young, championship-hopeful Pelicans team, even if it's more off the court than on. He would fill Ingram's role and have a lower usage rate, which could benefit New Orleans' offense.

This seems like a win-win trade for both franchises. The only question is, do the Warriors want to make a win-win and a win-now move?