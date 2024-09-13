Key Takeaways Acquiring Brook Lopez would upgrade the Warriors' defense and add a different dynamic to their offense.

Lopez would help protect the rim in Golden State and work in a pick-and-roll with Stephen Curry.

The Bucks would gain other defensive options and take a flier on Moses Moody in a trade with the Warriors.

Dario Saric, at 6-foot-10, was the tallest player listed on the Golden State Warriors roster last season. He started nine games and averaged 17.2 minutes.

The Warriors' other "centers," Kevon Looney and rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis , are listed at 6-foot-9.

Yet Golden State led the NBA in rebounding last season as the team crashed the boards by committee. Draymond Green led the Warriors with 7.2 rebounds per game, but eight players averaged at least 4.0 rebounds.

That lack of size showed when it came to defending the rim, however. Golden State was 23rd in the league in blocks at just 4.6 per game and gave up almost 50 points per game in the paint.

Stephen Curry and Warriors' Head Coach Steve Kerr can cover up most issues, but it never hurts to have size. Green is still 6-foot-6 and is now 33 years old, and the team's second-leading rebounder last season was a guard (and a rookie) in Brandin Podziemski.

Acquiring a legitimate 7-footer who just happens to be one of the league's best shot blockers would undoubtedly be an upgrade for Golden State heading into the 2024-25 season.

Here's a mock trade that would accomplish it.

Warriors Land Brook Lopez From Bucks in Mock Trade

Golden State and Milwaukee find a win-win deal

Adding someone with Brook Lopez 's size and defensive prowess, even at age 35, would instantly upgrade the Warriors' defense. The fact that he's developed into one of the best stretch fives in the NBA is icing on the trade cake.

Warriors-Bucks Brook Lopez Trade Warriors Receive: Bucks Receive: C Brook Lopez G Gary Payton II C Kevon Looney F Moses Moody

Why the Warriors make the trade

Lopez has twice been named to an NBA All-Defense team and was runner-up for the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year Award. The 7-foot-1 big man has blocked 1.9 shots per game over his 16 seasons in the league, but he's blocked more than two per game in four of his six seasons with the Bucks.

He swatted 2.5 shots in 2022-23 and 2.4 last year.

And while he's never been a prolific rebounder for his size, he did average 7.1 per game during his time with the Brooklyn Nets , when he was a consistent post presence rather than the three-point shooter he's become.

And that's where the other positive part of this deal comes in for the Warriors.

A Lopez-Curry pick-and-roll would give Kerr's offense a much different dynamic. As a roll man, Lopez averaged 1.18 points per possession with the Bucks last season, a higher number than Anthony Davis , Victor Wembanyama and Joel Embiid .

He also shot 36.6 percent from three on 5.1 attempts per game, which would have placed third on the Warriors behind Curry and Klay Thompson .

Not only would he be a significant upgrade in terms of rim protection, but a Lopez-Curry two-man game could give defenses fits with its multiple options.

Why the Bucks make the trade

It would certainly hurt Milwaukee to give up a rim-protector like Lopez, but the Bucks would have cover. Giannis Antetokounmpo could man the center spot and Bobby Portis is one of the best sixth men in the league at 6-foot-10.

Getting Looney in return as part of this deal gives Milwaukee another viable center option.

The loss of Lopez would also be offset by the addition of Payton II. Even at age 31, the 6-foot-2 guard remains one of the best perimeter defenders in the league.

If there's one thing the Bucks lacked most last season after swapping Jrue Holiday for Damian Lillard, it was point-of-attack defense. Payton, along with offseason acquisitions Delon Wright and Gary Trent Jr., would make that weakness into one of the team's strengths.

Milwaukee would also represent a new opportunity for Moody. The 6-foot-6 wing never really carved out a role in Golden State but is still only 21 years old. Perhaps a fresh start on a different type of roster would help unlock something in the former Arkansas star.

And if the whole thing blows up in both team's faces? No one involved in the deal is under contract past this season.