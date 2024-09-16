Key Takeaways The Golden State Warriors have tried to strike a balance between veterans and youth around Steph Curry and Draymond Green.

The Warriors' front office have been reluctant to trade any of their young core, but are considering dealing Andrew Wiggins.

Wiggins has significantly regressed from All-Star form, but this has posed challenges for potential trades with a lack of interest.

The Golden State Warriors ’ championship core has gone down from three men down to two after the departure of Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks in the summer off-season.

But with a young and somewhat inexperienced supporting cast who the front office are reluctant to part ways with to bring in another All-Star-caliber player, league insider Mark Medina feels that the Warriors are ‘navigating a bit of a tightrope’, with Andrew Wiggins looking the most likely trade candidate.

Adding Support Around Curry, Green

Have tried to strike the balance between veterans and youth

Having lost one of the best players to ever suit up for the Warriors franchise in Klay Thompson, not a new, but a slightly different era begins this season in Golden State.

Still spearheaded by the greatest three-point shooter of all time in Stephen Curry , and the four-time All-Star Draymond Green , who, along with Thompson, won four NBA titles together spanning over a decade, the Warriors knew they had to try and ensure that the two still had a glimmer of hope of winning another championship before their careers draw to a close.

With Curry committing to the franchise through the 2026-27 season after penning a one-year, $62.6 million extension, they went out and swung a sign-and-trade deal with the Philadelphia 76ers to land three-point prowess Buddy Hield to partner him in the backcourt.

Furthermore, they were also able to land veteran Kyle Anderson in another sign-and-trade deal, this time from the Minnesota Timberwolves , and De'Anthony Melton in free agency, who are both viewed as solid pickups who will see on-court time that considerably boost their supporting cast.

Steph Curry and Draymond Green - 2023-24 Stats Category Steph Curry Draymond Green GP 74 55 PTS 26.4 8.6 REB 4.5 7.2 AST 5.1 6.0 FG% 45.0 49.7 3P% 40.8 39.5

Brandin Podziemski is also still on the roster, and is seen to be an integral piece of the Warriors’ core going forward into the future, after a standout rookie campaign last season in which he was statistically the most efficient player on the team, while there is also optimism over the growth of Trayce Jackson-Davis in year two.

But there are questions now beginning to surround Jonathan Kuminga , who, while he impressed the Warriors with his substantial leap in development last year, hasn’t so far been enough to make them consider signing him to a max extension, at least not yet, with him eligible for a five-year, $225 million max deal.

Nonetheless, never say never, as the Warriors have until Oct. 21, 2025 to make him such an offer, and are likely just biding their time to see what he brings next season, perhaps learning from their mistakes, with Jordan Poole ’s huge extension springing to mind that they were very fortunate to be able to offload.

Warriors More Inclined to Trying To Trade Wiggins

When asked whether he feels that the Warriors should trade away some of their younger pieces in order to bring in a player that could help widen Curry and Green’s championship window together, Medina stated that the organization are reluctant to do so as they think about their future.

However, they haven’t ruled out the possibility of trading Wiggins, who has seemingly regressed back into the player that he was when with the Timberwolves, though the market just isn’t there for him to be the main piece in any potential trade.

They didn't want to give up a lot of their young core. So they're navigating a little bit of a tight rope outside of Steph Curry and Draymond Green. No-one is untouchable on the roster, but as a group, the Warriors feel they don’t want to deal their young players. There's a reason why I think they're more open toward trading Andrew Wiggins, because he's become the Andrew Wiggins of Minnesota, as opposed to the Andrew Wiggins that helped the Warriors win a championship in 2022. There’s not a robust market for Wiggins, at least as a centerpiece. So, if they can include that as part of a larger package, that's probably the most realistic. But there are a lot of challenges and variables that they'll have to sort out to convince a team to accept a deal.

Significantly Regressed From All-Star Form

Wiggins no longer looks like the player that was instrumental to Warriors’ 2022 championship run

There is no doubt that Wiggins' move to the Warriors completely altered his career after a tumultuous time with the Timberwolves, where he looked as though he was to become the NBA's next bust, having been the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 draft.

Not including the 2023-24 season, Wiggins had averaged 17.7 points, at which he shot 47.2 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from three-point distance, grabbed 4.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steal per contest in his first three full seasons with the Warriors.

But last season, he was able to muster just 13.2 points - a career-low - shooting at 45.3 percent from the field and 35.8 percent from the field, attempting just 11.0 field goal attempts per game, another career-low.

This saw him record a minus-6.7 plus/minus, the second-lowest of his career.

Andrew Wiggins - Drop-Off in Performance Since Being in Golden State Category 2021-21 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 PTS 18.6 17.2 17.1 13.2 REB 4.9 4.5 5.0 4.5 AST 2.4 2.2 2.3 1.7 STL 0.9 1.0 1.2 0.6 FG% 47.7 46.6 47.3 45.3

While he struggled to shoot the ball with any real consistency, Wiggins has also had to contend with both some personal matters, which saw him miss a considerable amount of time in the 2022-23 season, and a rib injury he picked up in the Warriors' playoff series against the L.A. Lakers that same season.

Both of these factors could be heavy contributors to his significant decline in production at both ends of the court, with him being unable to participate in a full off-season last year.

But even toward the end of last season, while he saw a slight spike in his production following the 2023-24 All-Star break, in which he recorded 14.7 points on 46.0 percent shooting from the field and 38.4 percent from three-point range in 29 games, he still wasn't up to the level at which many have become accustomed to seeing from the All-Star.

In fact, the Warriors were much more efficient as a team when the 29-year-old was out of the line-up, with them outscoring their opponents by 5.4 points per 100 possessions when he was sitting on the bench, as opposed to being outscored by 1.3 points per 100 possessions when he was on the court.

It is clear that the Warriors are shopping Wiggins, but with a lack of a market for the wing, it would come as no surprise if he was to, at the very least, start the 2024-25 campaign still on the roster, where he can then either prove his worth to the team, or boost his trade stock to get a move elsewhere, which could yet be beneficial to both parties.

