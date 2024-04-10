Highlights Warriors set an NBA record for the best three-point shooting percentage in a game in league history with 63.4% 3-point shooting vs. the Lakers.

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green all made 5+ threes each for the first time in nine years.

The Warriors secured the tie-breaker over the Lakers with their explosive shooting.

The greatest shooting team of this era just made NBA history by lighting it up from beyond the arc on Tuesday night. In their 134-120 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, the Golden State Warriors torched the nets at Crypto.com Arena by going 26-of-41 from long distance.

According to ESPN Stats and Info (via Kendra Andrews), Golden State's 63.4 percent three-point shooting clip versus Los Angeles is the highest three-point shooting percentage in a single game with a minimum of 40 attempts in NBA history.

Warriors Big Three Accomplish Something They Haven't Done In 9 Years

Curry, Thompson, and Green drained at least five threes each vs. Lakers

In light of Golden State's sizzling shooting night, Draymond Green contributed a lot to the cookout as all of his 15 points on Tuesday night came from beyond the arc, where he made 5-of-7 three-pointers. Klay Thompson led the scoring parade for the Warriors with 27 points and five three-pointers as well. Meanwhile, Stephen Curry added 23 points and went a perfect 6-of-6 from downtown.

With Golden State's Big Three shooting lights out from three, the trio accomplished something they have not done in nearly a decade. Via to WarriorsMuse, this is the first time since 2015 — December 28, 2015, to be exact — that Curry, Thompson, and Green each have five three-pointers apiece.

Much like on Tuesday versus the Lakers, Curry had six threes, and Thompson and Green made five each the previous time they all went off from long distance.

Curry and Thompson hitting five or more threes isn't out of the ordinary. But Green joining the party was quite the surprise.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The last time Draymond Green made five three-pointers in a game was on May 4, 2017 in a playoff game against the Utah Jazz. The last time he did so in the regular season was on February 8, 2017.

Los Angeles was adamant on leaving Green alone and daring him to make his open threes. And the Warriors' passionate forward made them pay each time. Nonetheless, the Lakers should have noted the 34-year-old's shooting this season in their scouting report. A career 31.8 percent three-pointer, Green has connected on 37.7 percent from beyond the arc this year, which is his best shooting campaign since the 2015-16 season.

Warriors Get Crucial Win Over the Lakers

Golden State now owns the tie-breaker over Los Angeles

The Warriors' best shooting night could not have come at a better time as the win earned them the tie-breaker over the Lakers. Golden State now finds itself just a half game behind Los Angeles.

Currently still at 10th in the Western Conference standings, the Warriors have three games remaining on their schedule.

Warriors Remaining Schedule Date Opponent April 11 @ Portland Trail Blazers April 12 vs. New Orleans Pelicans April 14 vs. Utah Jazz

Golden State running the table the rest of the way is certainly possible, with two of its remaining games coming against teams already out of the playoff hunt. The crucial one will be on April 12 against the New Orleans Pelicans, who like Golden State, is looking to get a favorable position in the postseason picture.

The Warriors are one of the hottest teams in the NBA as of late. Since January 30th, they have won 25 games, which is the second-most throughout this stretch. With the way Golden State has been rolling, they are certainly a dangerous team to face in the postseason.