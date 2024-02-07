Highlights The Warriors are struggling on both offense and defense, with Andrew Wiggins being a "no-show" after being their best perimeter defender in recent seasons.

Trade rumors have surrounded Wiggins, with the Mavericks, Bucks and Pacers emerging as potential landing spots.

Wiggins has experienced a significant drop-off in production, both offensively and defensively, and could be dealt if the right offer comes along.

The Golden State Warriors look far removed from the dynasty they were once upon a time, struggling to execute on both the offense and defensive ends of the ball this season.

NBA insider Mark Medina argues that a large part of their defensive deficit has been the ‘no-show’ of their ‘best perimeter defender’, Andrew Wiggins, who has suffered a significant drop-off in production this season, which has spurred on the rumor mill that the Warriors could even trade him ahead of the looming trade deadline.

Has time run out for Golden State?

117.1 DRTG, 20th in NBA

Many await what the Warriors will do to their roster ahead of tomorrow’s trade deadline, especially as virtually every member of the roster is considered ‘on the table’ for trade, aside from Stephen Curry.

Some trade rumors have centered around point-guard Chris Paul, who is currently out with a fractured hand, and Klay Thompson, with reports that there could be 'open conversations’ regarding his future in the Bay Area.

However, the Warriors’ biggest trade chip appears to be Andrew Wiggins, who has arguably suffered the biggest decline of all the aforementioned players, with the 28-year-old looking the most likely candidate to be dealt at the deadline, if any.

Golden State Warriors - 2023-24 Advanced Statistics Category Stat League Rank PTS 118.7 8th OPP PTS 118.4 22nd ORTG 117.2 13th DRTG 117.1 20th NRTG 0.1 16th

Per a report from Yahoo! Sports’ Jake Fischer, a lot of buzz has been generated around the Warriors wing, with the Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks emerging as potential landing spots.

Fischer’s report goes on to state that any potential deal with the Bucks, though, due to Wiggins being in the first year of his four-year, $109 million contract, would need to include a player such as Bobby Portis, who has already been linked with a move away from Milwaukee.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Indiana Pacers could be another potential suitor for the former No. 1 overall pick, though he states that the Warriors would only make a move if a team were to present a ‘crazy offer’.

As it stands, the Warriors sit in 11th place in the Western Conference with 22-25 losing record, and are at risk of missing a Play-In Tournament berth if they fail to turn their season around.

Wiggins has been a ‘no-show’ on both ends of the floor

Medina argues that the solution to fixing the Warriors is fairly easy, to improve their overall team defense, but executing that is a lot harder than it seems.

The journalist then connotes that a large part of Golden State’s defensive woes is as a result of both Thompson not being the same defender he once was, and Wiggins, who was once considered the team’s best perimeter defender, being a ‘no-show’, both defensively and offensively.

“The solutions are easy, how they execute is hard. Draymond Green is back, and he'll start to get back into rhythm and that should help things. But even when Draymond wasn't getting suspended, they weren't a great defensive team. Andrew Wiggins needs to become the player that he was during his All-Star caliber season. This year, he’s been a no-show on both ends of the floor and that's created a lot of problems because he was their best perimeter defender. And it's the most realistic, because we've seen flashes of Klay Thompson offensively, but he's just not the same defender that he was prior to his injuries.”

Wiggins' significant drop-off

Career-low 12.2 PPG, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL

Having spent much of his tenure in Golden State establishing himself as one of the league’s most prolific wing-scorers, his career-low production of 12.2 points on a 43.7 percent shooting clip and 31.1 percent from three-point range, has been damaging to a Warriors offense that, aside from Curry, has also struggled to shoot with any consistent rhythm.

Andrew Wiggins - Defensive Tracking Comparison Defensive Category 2021-22 2023-24 DFG% DIFF% DFG% DIFF% Overall 43.5 -3.4 48.7 1.5 2-pointers 49.5 -4.5 56.8 2.2 3-pointers 34.5 -1.4 37.1 0.7 < 6ft. 59.2 -4.4 65.0 2.4 <10 ft. 54.2 -4.8 62.0 3.5 > 15.ft 33.3 -3.4 37.4 -0.2

Similarly, having been considered as one of the league’s best perimeter defenders, he has also seen a huge reduction in his defensive output across all facets of the hardwood, where his opponents are particularly finding it far easier to score from distance when Wiggins is their primary defender this season, than they did during the Warriors’ 2021-22 championship-winning run.

From downtown during the 2023-24 campaign, Wiggins is allowing his opponents to shoot with 37.1 percent efficiency, marginally up from their season average of 36.4 percent, for a percentage points differential of plus-0.7 percent.

Compared with his defensive form from 2021-22, though, and that is a significant downgrade in performance, where he held his opponents to only 34.5 percent from outside the perimeter, down from their season average of 35.9 percent, a swing of minus-1.4 percent.

Both his offensive shortcomings and defensive decline combined have seen a reduction in the 28-year-old’s on-court playing time, where he is averaging 27.1 minutes, the first time in his career where he has seen less than 30 minutes of playing time, with the Warriors now appearing to favor their rising star, Jonathan Kuminga, instead, who has been one of the few bright sparks of Golden State’s largely underwhelming offense this season.

As such, it could be argued that Wiggins’ time in the Bay has been winding down for some time, and with trade rumors pertaining to the wing looming large, he could well be suiting up for another team in just a matter of days.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.