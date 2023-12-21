Highlights The Golden State Warriors have been struggling this season and are ranked low in several categories.

In a year during which a segment of the hardwood intelligentsia thought that the Golden State Warriors could get back into the business of competing for an NBA championship, the team instead finds itself mired in mediocrity.

As of this writing, the team is one game below .500 with more than a quarter of the 2023-24 campaign already on the books. However, recent performances have renewed some hope for Stephen Curry and his crew.

After outlasting the East-leading Boston Celtics in overtime on Tuesday, the Warriors are officially on a three-game winning streak, with winnable games against the Portland Trail Blazers and Jordan Poole's Washington Wizards on tap just head of Christmas.

The play of junior Splash Bro Klay Thompson has been a significant factor in Golden State's recent success. Over the last four games, the struggling marksman has averaged a team-best 26.5 points and connected on better than 50 percent of his shot attempts.

However, Thompson's mini-resurgence alone won't be enough to right the ship on what has been a wayward season in the Bay Area.

Warriors are falling short in several categories this season

Andrew Wiggins' struggles have been more profound than Thompson's

During the opening weeks of the season, the Warriors gave the NBA world legitimate reason to believe that they'd be a problem for the rest of the league, winning six of their first eight games to tip off the campaign despite a road-heavy schedule. Since then, though, they have been the league's hot-mess express.

Over the period following their 6-2 start, the Warriors have ranked in the bottom tier of several categories, showing their problems are far more prevalent than just shooting woes.

Golden State Warriors - Team statistics since Nov. 8 Categories Rank Offensive rating 114.8 18th Defensive rating 116.5 19th Turnover % 15.5 28th Fouls per game 22.4 28th

Thompson playing better won't flip all of those switches on its own. In fact, his inefficiency has paled in comparison to that of Andrew Wiggins. Through 25 appearances this season, the 2022 All-Star is averaging a career-low 12.3 points per contest and posting a true shooting percentage of 49.3, a mark that is tied for the lowest of his 10-year career.

Meanwhile, after posting a defensive rating of 110.9 last season, he's posting a team-worst number of 119.4 in 2023-24.

Golden State also has a Draymond Green situation to figure out. After multiple incidents this season, Green currently finds himself suspended indefinitely and is undergoing counseling after striking Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkić during a game. Given his importance to the club on both sides of the court, an extended absence could be difficult for the Warriors to overcome.

And for all the good Chris Paul has done directing traffic in the second unit, he has been a sub-40-percent shooter this season.

Is Thompson back or just on a hot streak?

His recent stretch constitutes a small sample size

While he has been putting up points at a rate more familiar to the Dub Nation citizenry over the last week-plus, it's worth remembering that Thompson is still hitting shots at a career-low rate (41.9 percent overall). And in the last 10 days, he has logged shooting performances of 9-for-21, 6-for-17 and 2-of-10, the uptick in total scoring notwithstanding.

He's also currently rocking the third-worst defensive rating on the team at 117.6.

Warriors' Worst Defensive Ratings Players Stat Andrew Wiggins 119.4 Draymond Green 118.0 Klay Thompson 117.6

Some had theorized that the pressure of being in a contract year was getting to Thompson this season. More recently, league insider Shams Charania reported that a two-year extension offer that the Warriors had made is no longer on the table. It's hard to imagine that such a development is doing anything to help Thompson's performance.

Ultimately, Thompson's struggles may just be the most obvious example of a greater truth facing the Warriors — that the dynastic core of Curry, Thompson and Green is considerably closer to the end of its run than the golden days of yore.

So long as Curry is on the roster and bolstering his résumé as a GOAT candidate, they'll always have some chance of recapturing that old magic, if only temporarily. In the end, though, this isn't your older sibling's Warriors, and it may not be again.