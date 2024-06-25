Highlights Departure from the Golden State Warriors for Klay Thompson looks very likely as contract talks stall.

The Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic are interested in offering Thompson a deal in free-agency.

The Warriors want to retain Thompson, are still confident in doing so, but financial constraints may cause some problems.

The partnership between Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors looks to be edging ever closer to a break-up, with free agency looming and the two parties having failed, so far, to come to an agreement over a new contract.

According to NBA insider Mark Medina, the Warriors do want to re-sign the 34-year-old to a new deal, but they can only offer him a contract worth in the region of $20 million due to financial constraints, and they may have to concede that that figure may not be enough to sway him to stay, especially with interest being generated from other teams around the league who have more cap space available.

Departure Looks Closer Than Ever

Linked with the 76ers, Magic in free agency

Having spent his entire 13-season NBA career in Golden State, it is very difficult to envision Thompson in a uniform other than that of the Warriors.

However, after a difficult season for the five-time All-Star, he could be using his opportunity to enter free agency for the first time in his career to move on elsewhere and start afresh with a blank slate, with a potential exit from the team looking closer than ever before after reports that contract negotiations with the Warriors had soured, with the two sides having made no progress on a new deal.

While a return to the Warriors cannot be fully ruled out, where he could perhaps take on a reduced role within the team’s setup after a poor campaign by his own high standards, he has sparked interest from multiple teams around the Association, and could find that he could both, make more money, and receive a longer-term deal than the Warriors’ two-years they are thought to have proposed, from elsewhere.

Klay Thompson - 2023-24 Season On/Off-Court Splits Category On-Court Off-Court OFF RTG 115.8 114.4 DEF RTG 116.1 108.8 NET RTG -0.3 5.6 EFG% 56.3 55.0 PIE 49.7 53.5

With a potential departure looming – exacerbated by the 34-year-old unfollowing the Warriors on social media - there are three teams that spring to mind who have expressed in the veteran sharp-shooter: Oklahoma City Thunder , Philadelphia 76ers , and Orlando Magic .

As it pertains to the Sixers, they are thought to be considering offering Thompson a 1+1 deal estimated to be worth just under $30 million annually, and he would slot immediately into the starting lineup alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey , where he could provide some much-needed long-range scoring punch that they lacked last season after trading James Harden .

Similarly, the Magic surpassed expectations by making the playoffs and are looking to find some consistent outside shooting and who better than to bring in one of the league’s best marksmen in history to help them not only improve their three-point shooting numbers, where they ranked last in the NBA for three-point makes, but also solidify themselves as genuine playoff contenders.

Warriors ‘Optimistic’ That Thompson Will Want To Return

With Thompson having unfollowed the Warriors on social media recently, Medina believes this could be a cause for concern over the team’s chances of bringing him back.

However, the journalist doesn’t feel that Golden State see Thompson’s actions as a deterrent, stating that they still have internal optimism that they will be able to find an agreement on a final number for a contract extension, though Medina hints that they would only be willing to offer in the region of $20 million due to their plans of trying to get below the second apron.

“I think it is [an exit] the closest it has ever been. I mean, he's unfollowing the Warriors on social media, but I will say that the door hasn't been shut. I don't think the Warriors internally are taking offense that Klay is doing that on social media. At the end of the day, they're optimistic that he will want to come back because of the championship equity and experience they've built, and the fact that he's enjoyed his time with his Warriors teammates Steph Curry and Draymond Green. But, I think they're also prepared that the reality is it comes down to money. They're only going to be willing to spend in the $20 million range for Klay, they’re trying to get below the second apron. So it's not going to be like how it was in 2019 when they give him a max deal, even after he tore his ACL, but they do want to keep him.”

Warriors Believe Their ‘Best Road’ Forward Is Keeping the Championship Core

The journalist further elaborates on his comments, where he suggests that the Warriors feel that the best method of action is to retain their championship core of Thompson, Curry and Green, but they also acknowledge that their financial constraints could prevent that from happening.

But if Thompson were to decide to leave, then he would need to walk away outright and sign with the team directly in free-agency as the Warriors have lost the ability to conduct sign-and-trade deals due to financial implications.

“I think that they've made, from a basketball standpoint, the calculus that their best road moving forward is keeping Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson together and build whatever pieces they can around them. But that's an ideal world. If it starts becoming where the dollar figure inhibits their ability to have a good roster around them, then they'll say ‘sorry, we can't keep you’. But I think the other complicated wrinkle on this is it's really going to require Klay to be willing to walk out and sign with a team that he thinks is a good fit and that has cap space, because the Warriors can't do a sign-and-trade, and the reason why the Warriors can't do that is they're above luxury tax team.”

Can’t Look Past Shooting Prowess

Averages 41.3% from three-point range in his career

While the 2023-24 campaign was certainly one Thompson will be looking to discard from his mind, having had one of the worst seasons of his career from a numbers standpoint, teams simply cannot fail to acknowledge just how devastating the four-time NBA champion has been throughout his career, especially from three-point shooting distance.

Put simply, his numbers from this season, in which he averaged 17.9 points on 43.2 percent shooting from the field and 38.7 percent from three, along with 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists, could somewhat be overlooked by teams in favor of the fact that in all of his previous campaigns since his rookie year in 2011-12, he has averaged 40-plus percent from long-range, and has been a consistent scorer in the league, where prior to the 2023-24 campaign, he had scored 20-plus points in the previous six seasons.

Klay Thompson - 2023-24 Shooting Efficiency Category PTS FG% Drives 2.1 48.0 Catch-and-Shoot 8.9 38.5 Pull Up 4.4 44.4 Paint Touch 1.0 53.3

With most of his points coming from catch-and-shoot situations, there is little surprise that Thompson had an effective field goal percentage of 56.5 percent on shots taken from the field when he had fewer than two seconds touch time, with him also attempting 7.7 three-point attempts under that metric, in which he converted at a rate of 37.8 percent.

However, when the ball was in his hands for between 2–6 seconds, his efficiency, especially from the deep ball, was vastly improved, in which he connected on 47.0 percent of his attempts, though this season, he only averaged one shot a game when touching the ball for that amount of time.

From the field in general, though, when touching the ball for 2–6 seconds, he attempted 3.6 attempts per outing, which resulted in a 50.0 percent effective field goal percentage.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Klay Thompson has the fifth-highest +/- over the last decade with plus 3,937.

Now entering the latter stages of his career, Thompson can still be a threat with his shooting prowess, and while his numbers did drop this season, they were still some of the best on his team, which says more about the Warriors than it does about the man.

Perhaps a move to a new environment could help Thompson find his shooting rhythm once again, which has instilled fear in opposition defenses for years, and that would serve to benefit both him individually, and his potential team's chances of yielding success next year.

For now at least, only Klay Thompson knows what he is going to do in free agency, and the rest of us are just waiting with great anticipation over what his final decision will be.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.