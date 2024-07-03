Highlights Paul George signed a four-year, $212 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency.

Draymond Green expressed disappointment over the failed trade with the Warriors, stating that the Clippers simply didn't want to trade him to Golden State.

Green said George wanted to join the Warriors, but the Clippers opted to let him leave in free agency instead.

Paul George was one of the biggest prizes during this NBA offseason. The Philadelphia 76ers managed to land George, signing him to a four-year, $212 million deal. The Sixers secured their third star to play with their dynamic duo of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

Before George opted-out of his player option for the 2024-25 season, which allowed him to hit free agency, there were reports circulating about a potential trade in the workings with the Golden State Warriors. Despite the Warriors' best efforts, the deal never got done, opening the path for George to test the open market and join the Sixers.

Warriors star Draymond Green hosted a new episode of his podcast The Draymond Green Show shortly after George's signing with Philly. He touched upon the situation with George and the Warriors, claiming that the nine-time All-Star was ready to join the team.

Green's statement about the situation had a few major takeaways. He admitted to being 'salty' about how things went down because he believed that Golden State was where George truly wanted to go.

"We always talk about these organizations, what they do for their players and what not, and for us to get Paul George, it would have taken a sign and trade and the Clippers didn't really want to play ball. [They] didn't really want to help him get to where he wanted to go...you could have gotten something back for Paul George walking, they get absolutely nothing back." - Draymond Green

As much as Green was not happy about how the situation was handled, he admitted that he was not entirely lost as to the reasoning for why things transpired the way that they did. It could have been a bad look for the Los Angeles Clippers.

" I kind of understand it. I suppose you don't want him in the same division as you, because you may know how that looks if he comes with us. So that didn't quite pan out for us, which would have been nice." - Draymond Green

The Warriors will have to look for alternative routes to remain competitive in a stacked Western Conference.

A New Splash Bro

George could have been a great replacement for the departing Thompson

The Warriors put their best foot forward, trying to create a competitive offer for the Clippers in order to acquire George. As Green tells it, the Clippers were just not that interested.

This feels like another tough break for the Warriors, who just lost Klay Thompson in free agency. Thompson joined the Dallas Mavericks via sign-and-trade, ending his time in Golden State.

George Versus Thompson – 2023-24 Stat Comparison Category George Thompson PPG 22.6 17.9 SPG 1.5 0.6 FG% 47.1 43.2 3P% 41.3 38.7 TS% 61.3 56.7 Off. WS 4.4 1.8 Def. WS 2.8 1.7

George was an All-Star this past season and would have been a significant upgrade to Thompson for the Warriors. At this point in their careers, only one of the two remains a star in the NBA, and that is George. The Warriors will face an uphill battle to return to the NBA Playoffs next season.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.