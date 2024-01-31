Highlights The Golden State Warriors may need to make trades to salvage their underwhelming season.

Andrew Wiggins is the most likely player to be moved before the trade deadline.

Klay Thompson and Wiggins have seen a steep decline in their scoring output this season.

The Golden State Warriors have had a largely underwhelming season, whereby their usually reliable stars have virtually been non-factors on both offense and defense, leading superstar Stephen Curry to shoulder much of the workload on the offensive side of the ball, in particular.

In an effort to overcome these shortcomings, NBA insider Mark Medina proposes that one of the Warriors’ only solutions is to make some trades, though, he argues that their available assets are not at their best value this season due to their poor on-court production.

Possibility of breaking up the band

Wiggins, Thompson, Paul all linked with moves away from the Bay Area

Sitting in a mere 12th place in the Western Conference with a lowly 20-24 record, the Warriors are in uncharted territory, having been used to competing at the top of the standings for much of the last decade.

This came as a particular surprise to them, having made championship-or-bust-type moves during the summer off-season, choosing to add future Hall-of-Famer Chris Paul into a rotation which already featured two other NBA All-Star guards, and sacrificing developmental pieces along the way.

Golden State Warriors - 2023-24 Advanced Statistics Category Stat League Rank OFF RTG 117.3 11th DEF RTG 117.7 23rd NET RTG -0.4 17th Pace 99.80 12th PIE 49.7 12th

Now, they may have to resort to extreme measures to salvage their, so far, beyond disappointing season that could have been much worse had it not been for the offensive prowess of Steph Curry, who has shouldered virtually all of the Warriors' offensive production.

Having one of the highest tax bills in the Association, recorded at $206 million, rumors have recently emerged that Golden State are now considering shaking up the roster entirely, with The Athletic’s Shams Charania reporting that the Warriors are likely open to taking calls on Paul, Andrew Wiggins, and possibly even Klay Thompson.

This comes despite previous reports that the organization were remaining firm on their stance of not entertaining the possibility of trading the other half of the 'Splash Brothers' duo.

Out of those three assets, though, it seems that Wiggins is the most likely to be moved on before the trade deadline, and with him being in the first season of his four-year, $109 million extension, the Warriors would not have to include a draft-pick in a deal to get him off the books.

Warriors are in ‘weird position’

Medina argues that a solution that the Warriors can make to fix their shortcomings so far this season is by making a trade, but he feels as though they’re in a strange position, whereby they have a lot of assets to offer, but they wouldn’t be able to maximize any potential returns as their pieces are not at their best value, alluding to the likes of Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins, in particular.

“One solution is to make a trade before the deadline. The Warriors are in such a weird position, that outside of Steph Curry, who isn’t going anywhere, they have a lot of assets to offer, but they're not at their best value. And so with that, they're in this weird position where, on one hand, they need to be deliberate with what they offer, and at what price, but they might not get the full price that they deserve because their assets of value aren’t as high as they could be.”

The steep decline of Wiggins and Thompson

Combine for 30.1 PPG, 7.6 REB, 4.0 AST

Two of the Warriors’ leading offensive contributors in seasons past, Wiggins and Thompson, have both looked a shell of their former selves this season.

Thompson and Wiggins - 2023-24 Scoring Splits Player PPG FG % 3PT % Klay Thompson 17.6 42.1 38.5 Andrew Wiggins 12.5 44.2 31.3

For Thompson, despite still being Golden State’s second-leading scorer, he is still averaging the lowest scoring output since the 2013-14 season, averaging a measly 17.6 points per contest, having surpassed 20-plus points per season for seven straight years.

Known more for his three-point range, having averaged 40-plus percent from deep in nine of his first 10 seasons in the league, the 33-year-old has plateaued and is shooting only 38.5 percent from behind the arc, a career-low that ties him with his output in the 2021-22 season.

Thompson is suffering his biggest drop-off in scoring in catch-and-shoot, where he is converting only 38.5 percent of his shot attempts for an average of 9.0 points per game. Last season, he averaged 10.7 points in catch-and-shoot, with him connecting on 41.3 percent of his attempts.

Instead, he is having to rely more on his ability to shoot from pull-ups, where he is converting an improved 43.7 percent of his shots, up from 2022-23 where he averaged only 39.7 percent, though, his point scoring output is severely down, averaging only 3.8 pull-up points compared to last year’s outing of 6.1 points.

Similarly, Wiggins’ scoring has suffered a steep decline, where he is averaging a career-low 12.5 points per game, down some margin from his career average of 18.1 points.

Like Thompson, the 28-year-old has seen his sharpest decline in catch-and-shoot, whereby he is only averaging 2.6 points on a mere 28.6 percent shooting efficiency, compared to his 7.1 points on a much improved 43.9 percent shooting efficiency last season.

In total, his effective field goal percentage has dropped from 56.0 percent last season, to only 48.8 percent this season.

Overall, it appears that Wiggins is the Warriors’ most likely trade candidate over the likes of Thompson and Paul, as they may have no choice but to mix up the roster as they look to regain some form and momentum that they will be hoping will at least give them an opportunity to make the Play-In tournament and leave their playoff fate in their own hands.

However, with such poor production from their leading trade assets, Golden State may find it difficult to offload such a hefty salary, in Wiggins’ case, when he has demonstrated little return in his production.

For Thompson, teams may not be willing to meet the Warriors’ asking price for a four-time champion who is not only on an expiring contract but is also entering the latter stages of his career and hasn’t looked the same since his back-to-back season-ending injuries.

Therefore, it remains to be seen whether the Warriors will be able to bring in any adjustments at the deadline, or whether they may have to stick with what they’ve got and look ahead to next season and beyond.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.