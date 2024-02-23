Highlights The Golden State Warriors' supreme execution had the Lakers scrambling to compete in an important game

The Golden State Warriors got the best of their Pacific Division-rival Los Angeles Lakers in a meeting with playoff implications on Thursday night. With just a game and a half between the 10th-place Warriors and 9th-place Lakers, Golden State capitalized on a golden opportunity to gain steam in the standings.

Stephen Curry starred en route to 32 points (25 points and 5 threes in the first half) - the Lakers had no answer for him and had a tough time matching Golden State's runs when it started to get closer.

Without LeBron James in the lineup - he was sidelined with an ankle injury - the Lakers had trouble generating consistent opportunities in the flow of the offense. Meanwhile, the Warriors seemed to be operating on all cylinders: ball and player movement was on point and multiple players besides Curry made a winning impact. Each time LA tried to spark a rally to close the gap, the Warriors retaliated with timely scores.

Warriors' execution had the Lakers scrambling to compete

Warriors defeat Lakers, 128-110

Going into the game short-handed, LA had an idea of how tough it might be to come out on top. Even though the Warriors are currently hovering around the .500 mark, they are still extremely dangerous to deal with when everyone knows their role and responsibility on the court. Add in the fact they were playing in front of home fans at the raucous Chase Center, and you've got a recipe for success.

Los Angeles did hold serve in the first half but a poor close to the second quarter doomed Coach Ham's group from a momentum standpoint. Right before the buzzer sounded, Andrew Wiggins converted a difficult putback with Austin Reaves draped all over him.

Down 11 at the start of the third, Anthony Davis (27 points, 15 rebounds) became a lot more assertive: he went inside and then knocked down a couple of shots from midrange. As time went by, Golden State constantly made hustle plays and Curry's teammates were able to get involved.

Golden State Warriors Key Stats (2/22 v. Lakers) Category Season Average vs. Lakers (2/22) PTS 119.9 128 REB 46.7 48 AST 29.9 32 3PM 15.1 16

Wiggins, Draymond Green, and Brandin Podziemski each positively impacted the game. The Lakers, however, just couldn't get over the hump - midway through the third quarter, Davis was still sitting on 21 points despite opening the period strong.

It was obvious no one could effectively find him in the right spots (namely on mismatches) with James out - in turn, he fell out of rhythm. Davis's brief stretch of ineffectiveness is a microcosm of the outcome: the Lakers had to be nearly perfect to withstand a hot Golden State squad on the road.

Looking ahead: Can Lakers quickly rebound and regain lost momentum?

Lakers play San Antonio, New Orleans, and Phoenix over the next three games

Los Angeles would have had a tough time defeating this version of the Warriors regardless if James was in the lineup or not. Winners of 8 out of 10 before Thursday, it was the equivalent of running into a buzzsaw.

James, who is "likely" to return to action against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night, must be cautious not to tweak his preexisting injury as the Lakers prepare for a postseason push. Whether losing to Golden State could be chalked up as an undermanned or, even, a "schedule" loss, LA's next opponents will have a similar vendetta when they face off.

Los Angeles Lakers • Team Stats (Advanced) Category Value Rank Effective Field Goal% 55.9% 11th Turnover% 13.4% 18th Net Rating -0.5 19th

The next few weeks could determine LA's ceiling. After the Spurs game on Friday, LA has contests scheduled with the Phoenix Suns, LA Clippers, Denver Nuggets, and Oklahoma City Thunder, among others.

So far, all indications show Los Angeles will be ready to perform once action tips off. It's a situation worth studying though, as the Lakers, even with James, still have a few rotation players out and must overcompensate to maintain competitiveness. One thing is definitely certain: LA needs to execute better against any real playoff contender.

According to Coach Darvin Ham, Davis lost his voice, which could have impacted his ability to relay information to teammates defensively against Golden State. Whether it was a deciding factor or not, that highlights the importance of James as a primary communicator to assist him. Availability, or lack thereof, has plagued LA recently.

When healthy or close to 100 percent, the Lakers have enough difference-makers to get the job done. But can James, Davis, and company avoid nagging injuries? To make matters worse, Reaves left last night's game with a right leg injury - it's unclear whether he will miss any time, but even so, the hits continue to come.

The Lakers had won 7 of 10 heading into the all-star break. Their upcoming slate will gauge how seriously they must be considered as a Play-In/Playoff team. Learning and adapting on the fly is the only chance the Lakers have to repeat last year's season-defining, post-all-star break run.