Highlights The Warriors offered Klay Thompson a two-year deal worth $48 million, but it's now off the table.

Thompson's future in Northern California has been a major topic of discussion.

Thompson's performance this season has been below his career averages, specifically in points, field goal percentage, and 3-point shooting.

The Golden State Warriors reportedly came close to keeping the Splash Brothers together for a couple more years, but with things turning sour in the Bay Area, the dynasty's future is still up in the air.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Wednesday that the Warriors offered star guard Klay Thompson a two-year deal before the 2023-24 NBA season, but that the deal is now off the table as both Thompson and the Warriors have struggled out of the gate.

“I'm told that the Warriors offered a deal, two years in the range of 48 million dollars in an extension to Klay Thompson before the season, and now there's no deal."

Source: Run It Back, FanDuel TV

Chatter around Thompson's future in Northern California has dominated the news cycle around the Warriors in the early season, as the team tries to extend its championship window while Stephen Curry continues playing at an All-NBA level.

Klay benched on Tuesday

'I've been playing like crap'

Thompson has not had a memorable 2023-24 campaign so far, as the 33-year-old's scoring and shooting numbers have taken a significant dip from his career averages.

Klay Thompson - Statistical Comparison 2023-24 Career Average Points 15.4 19.6 Field goal % 39.7 45.4 3-point field goal % 34.3 41.4 True shooting % 53.7 57.3

The Los Angeles native was benched in the final minutes of Golden State's 119-116 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, with head coach Steve Kerr also leaving fellow veterans Andrew Wiggins and Kevan Looney on the sideline.

"I just felt like tonight I had to play the guys who were playing the best. I’ve been really patient…Tonight, did not feel like a night to have a lot of patience.” – Steve Kerr

Thompson only managed seven points in the loss, shooting 2-for-10 from the field and 1-for-8 from three-point range in 27 minutes of action.

Despite expressing some disappointment with Kerr's decision, Thompson understands why his longtime coach felt the need to leave him out with the game on the line.

“Of course it frustrates me. You think I’m gonna just chill? I’m freaking competitive, man. I guess I didn’t bring it tonight. I deserved it. I’ve been playing like crap. Twenty games in. I haven’t caught a good rhythm."

The three-point specialist has not lost faith in his head coach, however, echoing a connection between player and mentor that played a big part in the Warriors' four championship conquests over the last decade.

“I trust Steve now and I forever will.”

Loss to Suns emblematic of Warriors' season

Steph leads the way, Draymond ejected again

Golden State's latest loss to Phoenix, one of their biggest rivals in the Western Conference, painted an almost perfect picture of the Warriors' difficult season so far.

Curry, while not having his best shooting night (33 percent), led the team in scoring with 24 points, with Chris Paul registering a game-high 11 assists. Youngsters Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski impressed off the bench in place of Klay and Wiggins, scoring 16 and 20 points, respectively.

The biggest story of the night, however, was once again dominated by Draymond Green's antics, this time swinging his arm and connecting with Jusuf Nurkić's face, sending the towering center crumbling to the ground. Green was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul and was ejected from the game.

In his postgame press conference, Green defended his actions, while being apologetic for hitting Nurkić.

"He was pulling my hip and I was swinging away to sell the call. Made contact with him. As you know, I’m not one to apologize for things I meant to do. But I do apologize to Jusuf. Because I didn’t intend to hit him. I sell calls with my arms. So I was just selling a call. I spun away. Unfortunately, I hit him.”

Green expects to receive a call from the NBA, and there is little doubt around the league that a suspension will be handed down. If that's the case, it would be the forward's second suspension of the season, after Green was forced to miss five games earlier this year for putting Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a chokehold in mid-November.

The Warriors now sit in 11th place in the Western Conference with a 10-13 record, three games back of a Play-In spot. Golden State ranks 16th in the NBA in both offensive rating and defensive rating, echoing the unremarkable season they're having, both on the court and on the stat sheet.

Curry is the lone bright spot for the team this year, as the two-time MVP is averaging 29.1 points per game while shooting a staggering 42.2 percent from beyond the arc. Squandering this level of play from their franchise cornerstone in his 35-year-old season could spell the end of this Warriors core as we know it.