Highlights The Golden State Warriors attempted to trade for LeBron James, but the Lakers had no interest in parting ways with the star player.

The Warriors were not the only team interested in acquiring James, as the Philadelphia 76ers also inquired about his availability.

While the Warriors' pursuit of James failed this time, they may try again in the offseason, as James holds a player option that could make him a free agent.

As Thursday’s NBA Trade Deadline drew close, the Golden State Warriors made a highly ambitious inquiry with the Los Angeles Lakers and their star player LeBron James. They tried—and ultimately failed—to lure the all-time leading scorer away from L.A., to team up with fellow icon Stephen Curry, as reported by ESPN.

Inspired by the vision of the future Hall of Fame duo making one last run at an NBA title in San Francisco, the Warriors reportedly opened discussions about a potential deal. Lacob engaged in direct talks with Lakers owner Jeanie Buss in order to test how feasible the concept was.

Unsurprisingly, Buss swiftly made it clear that they had no interest in parting ways with the four-time NBA Champion. Lacob was instead pointed toward James’ agent and lifelong friend Rich Paul, who owns Klutch Sports Group.

"Buss told Lacob the Lakers had no desire to trade James, but that he would need to seek the answer on James' state of mind from his agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, sources said. As an owner, Buss has operated with the mindset that she wants her star players content with the franchise, and that instructed her thinking on referring Warriors leadership to James' representation, sources said." - Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne

Paul doubled-down on Buss’ response, offering a resounding "no" to the Warriors front office. They made it clear that, despite James’ apparent frustration with the Lakers’ team, he had zero intentions of chasing a ring elsewhere and would remain in Los Angeles. The answer came back to Lacob, on the night before the trade deadline, dampening the Warriors' hopes of a new super-team.

76ers also inquired about James' availability

Multiple teams sensed unrest in the 20-time All-Star

The Warriors weren’t the only team trying to capitalize on James’ recent exasperation; Philadelphia 76ers’ President Daryl Morey reached out, but was also quickly refuted by Lakers GM Rob Pelinka, who asked for the Sixers' most prized possession in return.

"After seeing James' cryptic social media post of an hourglass a week before the trade deadline, Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey called Pelinka to probe on a James trade and was immediately told that James wasn't available. In fact, Pelinka responded by asking Morey if Joel Embiid was available, sources said. And that ended that brief conversation."

The failed pursuit of James may not be the last time the Warriors try; they will likely make a second run in the off-season. James holds a $51.4 million player option for the 2024-2025 season, providing an opportunity for the Warriors to reignite their pursuit this summer. However, sources indicate that James remains focused on returning to the Lakers and is likely to decline the option in favor of a new deal with Los Angeles.

LeBron James – 2023-24 Month-to-Month Stats PPG RPG APG FG% October 22.0 8.5 6.5 53.0 November 25.6 7.6 6.3 56.6 December 26.3 6.8 9.1 50.2 January 23.6 7.6 8.5 48.8 February 24.2 4.6 8.2 51.7

At 39 years old, James is still playing at an elite level in his 21st NBA season. So far, he has averaged 24.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game during the 2023-2024 season. Curry is proving similarly evergreen, averaging 28.0 points to go along with 4.9 assists and five three-pointers per game. It’s no surprise the Warriors would like to combine the pair, but who wouldn't? It's an ambitious move, but you miss every shot you don't take.