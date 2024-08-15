Highlights Jazz star Lauri Markkanen was reportedly always staying in Utah.

The Warriors failed to land Markkanen as his availability was a "mirage."

The Warriors and Stephen Curry's futures remain uncertain.

Who knew NBA fans would have to deal with The Lauri Markkanen Saga this summer?

After all the significant dominoes fell — Paul George to the Philadelphia 76ers, Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks, Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks — all that was left at the end of July were rumors surrounding the Utah Jazz star.

Would he stay in Salt Lake City? Was Danny Ainge willing to trade him for the right price?

The Golden State Warriors were most often linked to Markkanen, but their refusal to include Brandin Podziemski in any trade brought things to a quick halt.

But as it turns out, the Warriors never really had a chance to land the 7-footer, anyway.

Lauri Markkanen Wasn't Leaving Utah

The Jazz star's availability was a 'mirage'

Ainge had no intention of trading Markkanen, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic (h/t Bleacher Report).

The Warriors never stood a chance.

"Markkanen signed an extension in Utah, and several sources from multiple inquiring teams said they believe, in retrospect, this was always the Jazz's intended outcome. Markkanen's true availability was a mirage."

The Finnish forward eventually penned a five-year, $238 million extension with Utah. Perhaps most importantly to Markkanen, he signed the deal after Aug. 6, which means the Jazz can't trade him at any point during the season.

Given Markkanen's trade history (going from the Chicago Bulls to the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Jazz in a calendar year) and Ainge's reputation for cold-hearted roster construction, the 27-year-old seemed to desire the stability of remaining with one franchise.

Markkanen has averaged 24.5 points and 8.4 rebounds on 49/40/89 shooting splits over his two seasons in Utah. He made his first All-Star team and won the NBA Most Improved Player Award in 2022-23, his first season with the franchise.

What's Next for the Warriors?

Stephen Curry may be left out in the cold

Coming off possibly his most remarkable performance on a basketball court as he hit 17 threes in two games to lead Team USA to a gold medal in Paris, Stephen Curry may be staring down his NBA mortality.

With Thompson gone to Dallas and an aging Draymond Green next to unproven youth in Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga, that gold might be the last bit of basketball hardware he'll ever hold.

Unless the wild rumors of LeBron James , Kevin Durant and Curry bringing their Team USA party to the NBA at some point really do hold a bit of truth.