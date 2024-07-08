Highlights Though the team missed out on the 2024 NBA Playoffs after a loss in the Play-In Tournament, the Golden State Warriors are still looking to add pieces to compete during the tail-end of Stephen Curry's prime years.

After the heartbreaking departure of Klay Thompson, the Warriors were able to make several free agency signings that indicate the team is not done with trying to compete for a title in the immediate future.

With their new impact players and specialists, the Warriors will try their hand once again at making a deep playoff run in a loaded Western Conference with several new faces in the locker room.

The Golden State Warriors entered free agency after a rather disappointing season in 2023-24. In season No. 15 for the Warriors' legendary point guard Stephen Curry, along with another season played by the other two members of the Warriors' dynastic duo Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, the team floundered.

A tenth-place finish and a season-ending loss to the Sacramento Kings in the Play-In Tournament later, the Warriors started the possibility of Thompson leaving the franchise in free agency. After learning of his departure to the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State still looked to reload for the next season, figuring that they still had Curry and Green to build a competitive team around.

Golden State Warriors Team Stats - 2023-24 Category Stat PTS 117.8 REB 46.7 3PTM 1,211 EFG% 55.7%

Golden State's current makeup still takes the approach of a 'two-timeline system,' meaning that they are still trying to compete with a team consisting of a mix of win-now, veteran talent, and young talent that will take the team into its next generation.

Though this is the case, the team's recent decisions have led to log jams at certain positions where minutes will have to be distributed between the veterans and young players. The players that the team signed are not towards the end of their careers, and they've come to the Warriors expecting to play and contribute, still making it possible for a personnel shake-up by way of trading the young players in exchange for a star possible.

Seeing that the team had to fill a Thompson-sized hole in the team, the Warriors' general manager, Mike Dunleavy, decided to pick up some key role players that were available in the free agency pool, leading to the team being able to replace certain aspects of Thompson. One player may remind the franchise of his shooting, while another gives the team his desperately-missed defensive skills on the perimeter. Though the team lost one of its most legendary players, their activity in the offseason so far shows the rest of the league that the ultimate goal in 2024-25 is still an NBA title. With the signings of the following free agents, the Warriors are still primed to compete.

Buddy Hield - SG

One of the league's most dominant three-point shooters looks to make an impact in the Warriors' offensive scheme

As arguably the most important signing of the three made by Golden State this offseason, Buddy Hield's eventual arrival will garner the most recognition in the efforts to replace the production of Thompson. On July 4, it was revealed by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter/X that Hield was joining the Warriors by way of a sign-and-trade with his former team, the Philadelphia 76ers, where the 76ers would receive a 2031 second-round pick in return.

Since being drafted to the New Orleans Pelicans in 2016, Hield has knocked down a whopping 1,924 career three-pointers, second to only Curry (2,154) for most made three-pointers since the 2016-17 NBA season. Now, two of the league's most prolific shooters in the past decade will be paired together in the same back-court.

Buddy Hield Stats - 2023-24 Category Stat PTS 12.1 3PT% 38.6% EFG% 56.5% PER 13.3

Hield will be a large beneficiary from the Warriors' offensive system, which heavily relies on the team's shooting ability. In terms of his skills as a shooter off the catch, he will surely provide even more spacing to an already dangerous team, as the threat of his career 40 percent shooting from behind the three-point line will allow Curry and friends to get to the rim with reckless abandon.

As a 31-year-old who is looking to be a contributing piece to a team looking to make a real push for a title, Hield won't be expected to play fewer minutes in favor of younger talent, making it a question of whether the team will play their young pieces, like Brandin Podziemski, more or less than Hield. One thing is for certain, though, and it is that Hield will further increase his total three-pointers made for his career by a large amount while playing alongside Curry and under a coaching staff led by Steve Kerr. In the immediate aftermath of Thompson leaving the team, this was arguably the best possible replacement on the free agent market going solely by player archetype.

Kyle Anderson - SF/PF

The 30-year-old veteran can fill defensive gaps for Golden State

The trajectory of Kyle Anderson's NBA career has been an interesting one to watch unfold. The 6-foot-nine, 230-pound University of California product has shown flashes of skill in plenty of different areas, leading to his role consistently changing depending on which team he suits up for.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Warriors were able to land Anderson on a three-year, $27 million contract by way of the massive sign and trade that also sent Thompson to Dallas and Hield to Golden State, a massive grab at a great price.

Though he may not look as agile as others, Anderson's impact on the defensive end both as an on-ball defender and in help situations shows that he's ready to compete on the championship stage. Anderson is also great at getting a hand in passing lanes and rising up to block shots from players of all sizes and positions, using his 7-foot-three wing span to make up for his lack of height when playing in the front court. That wingspan is what allowed him to act as a rim protector under the basket in collaboration with four-time Defensive Player of the Year, Rudy Gobert, last season as a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Kyle Anderson Stats - 2023-24 Category Stat PTS 6.9 TS% 54.6% DWS 23.7 DBPM 2.7

On offense, Anderson is a Luka Dončić-esque player, only in the sense of how he uses his slower pace against his competition. This pace allows him to take on players of all sizes, because none can match his unique style of play. Though his percentages were down from the 2022-23 season, where he shot 50.9 percent from the field and 41 percent from three-point range, he'll likely get more open looks next to Curry and the Warriors' other offensive threats. Since Anderson is also entering his age-31 season, he's looking to play a healthy amount of minutes and to contribute as one of the best utility players in the league, further pushing the narrative that the Warriors are working on making a bigger move.

De'Anthony Melton - PG/SG

Melton took a one-year deal to show that he could help a team compete in the Western Conference

While coming off of a down season of his own on offense in 2023-24 while only appearing in 38 games for the 76ers, the defensive potential of De'Anthony Melton for the Golden State Warriors is the reason why he was a highly coveted free agent in the summer of 2024. The 26-year-old, 6-foot-three combo-guard can do anything that's asked of him on the defensive end, which will namely be guarding the best opposing guard each night as a member of the Warriors next to Curry.

The young guard inked a one-year, $12.8 million deal with Golden State on July 1, according to NBA insider, Shams Charania.

Melton's move to Golden State also brings along the potential for more devastating lineups, as Melton's career 36.9 percent three-point shooting on 4.1 attempts is nothing to scoff at. As a result of his incredible defensive upside and his shooting skill, he's drawn comparisons to Golden State's Gary Payton II, but if he also had a consistent jump shot to pair with his gritty defensive talent.

De'Anthony Melton Stats - 2023-24 Category Stat PTS 11.1 3PT% 36.0% STL 1.6 DBPM 1.2

Melton has also become an underrated ball-handler and one-on-one creator over the past several seasons, showing a clear knack for getting to the rim himself if needed in an isolation possession. While he's not as efficient as most would like him to be, he possesses the footwork and offensive skills necessary for a player that the Warriors can trust with the ball more, and as a two-way force at the guard positions.