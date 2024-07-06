Highlights The Utah Jazz are considering trading Lauri Markkanen for future assets and four teams should go all in on acquiring him.

The Warriors, Spurs, Kings, and Heat each have different needs and assets to offer.

The proposed trades involve a mix of young players, future draft picks, and established veterans, with each team aiming to improve their roster while also helping the Jazz rebuild for the future.

The Utah Jazz are coming off their second straight season in which they have missed the playoffs. Utah has tried to build a roster around Lauri Markkanen to compete for a playoff spot.

However, the surrounding talent has not been strong enough to do so. It may be time for Utah to fully embrace the rebuild and trade Markkanen for future assets.

Here are four teams that should consider trading for the former All-Star, and what those trades could look like.

Golden State Warriors

Warriors go all-in to compete now

After losing Klay Thompson in free agency, the Golden State Warriors have made multiple moves to keep themselves in the playoff race. These moves included the signing of guards Buddy Hield and De'Anthony Melton, as well as forward Kyle Anderson.

While these moves certainly make Golden State better, they are not in any position to compete for a championship right now. If the Warriors went all-in for Markkanen, it would surely increase their championship hopes for a team whose star player, Stephen Curry, is entering the end of his prime. A trade for Markkanen could look something like this.

Warriors-Jazz Mock Trade Golden State Warriors receive Utah Jazz receive Lauri Markkanen Jonathan Kuminga Moses Moody Kevon Looney 2026 FRP 2028 FRP 2029 FRP Swap

Making this move would surely be a risk for Golden State, as losing two unprotected first round picks, as well as a young up-and-coming star in Jonathan Kuminga, could be detrimental if Markkanen ends up being a poor fit. The Warriors need to make the most of the last few years of Curry's career and may be willing to take a big risk.

Markkanen and Curry have the potential to play perfectly off of one another and would certainly raise the floor of this team. Both Curry and Markkanen are elite three-point shooters and pairing them with the new addition of Buddy Hield, could make Golden State a nightmare matchup for many teams defensively.

For the Jazz, this move allows them to add even more first round picks to their collection. The 2028 pick they would acquire in this deal could be especially valuable as Curry will be 40 years old at that time and will be well past his prime. These picks combined with the two valuable young assets in Kuminga and Moses Moody is exactly the type of package that Danny Ainge is looking for.

Depending on how strongly the Jazz value Kuminga, this could certainly be a trade that Utah completes. The Jazz could also go in another direction, however, and instead pivot to adding many young players from San Antonio's core.

San Antonio Spurs

Spurs add an All-Star to pair with Wemby

The San Antonio Spurs are looking to make a postseason push this year after the emergence of future superstar Victor Wembanyama. Already this offseason, San Antonio has fixed their biggest problem from last year, a lack of a point guard, with their new free agent signing of Chris Paul.

Adding Paul to this young Spurs' roster is one of the most under the radar moves of the offseason and has the potential to give San Antonio just enough to compete for the Play-In Tournament next season.

The Spurs could take it a step further by trading for an All-Star type player to give San Antonio a real shot at making the playoffs. Adding Markkanen could give San Antonio some much-needed three-point shooting, a category they finished 28th in last season, and could give this team another 20-point scorer that they desperately need.

A Spurs package for Markkanen could look something like this.

Spurs-Jazz Mock Trade San Antonio Spurs receive Utah Jazz receive Lauri Markkanen Keldon Johnson Stephon Castle Malaki Branham Zach Collins 2025 FRP 2027 FRP (via ATL)

Trading for an elite player in Markkanen always has its risks and this trade is no exception. The Spurs would have to give up a solid amount of its young core, including a near 20 PPG scorer in Keldon Johnson, as well as the fourth pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Stephon Castle.

This trade, however, will land the Spurs with a player that will allow them to compete while also allowing the Spurs to keep a lot of their other young pieces, including Devin Vassell and Jeremy Sochan.

Losing Keldon Johnson will certainly hurt, but Markkanen provides the Spurs with virtually everything that Johnson already did, while also being a better scorer and three-point shooter. The Spurs also get off of the Zach Collins contract in this deal, which gives them more cap space to improve the team down the line. The Spurs also give up only one of their own first round picks, allowing them to make another trade for a star in the future if they so choose.

For the Jazz, this move gives the team two valuable future draft picks, as well as multiple young players who could be potential All-Stars. This move allows the Jazz to pick a direction and go into full rebuilding mode.

Keldon Johnson and Stephon Castle, specifically, are great pickups. Johnson gives the Jazz a young player who has the chance to have an immediate impact. Castle, meanwhile, is a top-five pick in the draft who has the potential to be a future All-Star.

This is not to mention that the Jazz have also accumulated seven first round picks from the Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert trades as well as four pick swaps in the last few years. This trade adds two more first round picks to that collection and will give the Jazz an easy path to create a contender years in the future.

With the Miami Heat also rumored to be in the mix for Markkanen, the Jazz could look in a different direction and get a package centered around Tyler Herro instead.

Miami Heat

Heat get a third star to pair with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo

The Miami Heat had a disappointing end to their 2024 season after the high expectations that were put on the club after making it all the way to the NBA Finals in 2023. The Heat certainly have the chance to remain competitive in the East, but their window is closing. A trade for Markkanen could give the Heat the star power they need, to give the 34-year-old Jimmy Butler one last chance at a title run. The trade could look something like this.

Heat-Jazz Mock Trade Miami Heat receive Utah Jazz receive Lauri Markkanen Tyler Herro Jaime Jaquez Jr. 2029 FRP (Lottery protected) 2031 FRP

Jaime Jaquez Jr. had a terrific rookie season for Miami, and losing the combination of him and Tyler Herro will be a tough blow for the Heat. This move, however, feels like a necessity for the Heat if they still believe they could win a championship with Jimmy Butler. Adding a 20 PPG scorer in Markkanen, would give Butler and Bam Adebayo the third star they desperately need to get over the hump.

Their roster after the trade may be a little thin, but the Heat will still retain vets that have playoff experience in Terry Rozier, Duncan Robinson, and Kevin Love. Whether this team would have a good chance against Boston, Philadelphia, or New York is certainly a valid question. However, Jimmy Butler can never be counted out come playoff time, especially if he has more star power around him.

For the Jazz, adding Herro and Jaquez provides the Jazz two solid young players who have more to prove. This trade gives Utah the most developed young player out of the other trade options, in Tyler Herro, as well as valuable first round picks in the future. By 2031, this Heat team will look very different, and controlling their unprotected first round pick could net them a top selection in the draft when the time comes.

Sacramento Kings

Kings go all-in after disappointing 23-24 season

After finishing with the third-best record in the Western Conference in 2023, the Sacramento Kings had a disappointing end to their 2024 campaign, in which they finished with the ninth-best record in the conference and failed to make the playoffs.

The Kings have a lot of talent on their roster, including All-Stars De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. The Kings could use a player like Markkanen, to pair with Sabonis and Fox. The ceiling of this team would rise exponentially if they were able to acquire Markkanen, and they could certainly become a formidable foe in the west. A trade for Markkanen could look like this.

Kings-Jazz Mock Trade Sacramento Kings receive Utah Jazz receive Lauri Markkanen Keegan Murray Keon Ellis 2027 FRP 2029 FRP

The Kings need to make a win-now move and this trade would do exactly that. Adding Markkanen to this Kings roster would instantly make them one of the best offensive teams in the league. The defense could certainly be an issue, especially come the postseason.

However, the Kings could make another move to try and trade for some extra defensive depth off the bench. Markkanen would allow this team to thrive, and the Kings would become one of the fastest paced teams in the league.

For the Jazz, this gives Utah a 23-year-old in Keegan Murray, who certainly has the potential to be an All-Star in a few years. Keon Ellis is another savvy young player to add to their roster as well as two future unprotected first round draft picks, whose value could skyrocket if the Markkanen in Sacramento experiment fails. This trade would instantly make Sacramento a contender in the west, and will help the Jazz to be even more set up for the future.