Highlights Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs eye Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen in potential trades.

Markkanen's three-point shooting ability makes him a valuable asset for both teams.

The addition of Markkanen could help turn the balance in the Western Conference.

The Western Conference is set to be a bloodbath ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season, and many teams are trying to gain the upper hand. Among those teams are the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs, in an attempt to acquire one of the most sought-after players in the league, which is Utah Jazz forward, Lauri Markkanen.

Utah has dangled Markkanen's name in trade circles for a couple of years now since the forward became an All-Star in 2023. With the Jazz potentially committing to a full-blown rebuild, they could use the 7-foot sniper to acquire more assets that match their timeline. ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported on the latest episode of the 'Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective' podcast about the rumors surrounding Markkanen.

"[The Warriors] are still trying some other stuff. I think Lauri Markkanen from the Jazz is available on the trade market, they're definitely investigating that. Whether or not they can make that work or not is to be seen. There's some other teams that are looking at Markkanen. I think San Antonio is one of them." - Brian Windhorst

The Warriors and Spurs have both made moves at the start of the 2024 free-agency period. Golden State waived Chris Paul at the start of the free agency window, while the Spurs were the team to sign the veteran point guard to pair alongside Victor Wembanyama.

Markkanen's services are one of the hot commodities on the trade market. He can fit on every single team due to his ability to space the court with his tremendous three-point shooting ability. His fit with both the Warriors and Spurs would be a match made in heaven.

Markkanen Could Be The One to Turn The Balance in The West

The All-Star forward could be the missing piece for a few teams

Markkanen is one of the better players in the NBA and for good reason. However, his potential can fully be unlocked in a winning situation. Since arriving in Utah, his career has rejuvenated, becoming one of the greatest forwards in the league.

Lauri Markkanen 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats PTS 23.2 REB 8.2 FG% 48.0 3P% 39.9 FT% 89.9

The Finland-born forward, nearly stamped himself as a member of the exclusive 50/40/90 club, which consists of shooting 50 percent from the field, 40 percent from three-point range, and 90 percent from the free throw line in the same season.

His incredible efficiency is a big reason why teams such as the Warriors and Spurs are so eager to add him to their rosters. Markkanen would be the perfect complimentary piece to Golden State's iconic small-ball lineup. Especially considering the team will be without legendary shooting guard Klay Thompson, Markkanen's shooting stroke could fill the void left by the second half of the 'Splash Brothers'.

Although the Spurs aren't a championship contender, Markkanen is still just 27 years old and entering his prime as a basketball player. The development of Wembanyama as a player in just his rookie season has given the Spurs the confidence to accelerate their rebuild and not waste any years of the 2024 Rookie of the Year's career.

Markkanen would allow the Spurs to play a five-out offense with Paul controlling the offense, which would wreak havoc on opposing defenses to try to stop all the different options the Spurs could use.

Of course, this is all contingent on the Jazz dealing Markkanen, but with teams becoming more desperate, the trade packages become better, which may be the case for either the Warriors or the Spurs.