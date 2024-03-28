Highlights Stephen Curry expressed frustration about Draymond Green's early ejection during the Golden State Warriors game against the Orlando Magic.

Curry knows Green's value to the team and said he needs to be available for the Warriors to have a chance to make a playoff run.

Green will need to control emotions better to prevent ejections like he had on Wednesday night to remain a key asset for the Warriors in a pivotal stretch ahead.

The look on Stephen Curry's face did not hide his frustration after Draymond Green's unfortunate early suspension during their game on Wednesday against the Orlando Magic.

Curry looked visibly emotional after Green was tossed not even four minutes into the game following an unrelenting argument with an official, who did not hesitate to assess two technical fouls on him.

Fortunately, the Golden State Warriors survived their defensive anchor's absence thanks to some late-game heroics from Curry, who drained the dagger three-pointer to put Orlando away and lead Golden State to a much-needed 101-93 win.

After the game, the two-time MVP sounded off his thoughts and confirmed his frustration with his long-time friend and teammate's ejection.

“All I’ll say is we need him. He knows that. We all know that. So whatever it takes for him to be on the floor and available, that’s what’s gotta happen... We know how important this part of the season is and our ability a rhythm and secure a play-in opportunity and give ourselves a shot. We don't want to have self-inflicted wounds when it comes to that.” - Stephen Curry

Green certainly deserved the ejection. He would not stop barking at the official while arguing a call. The veteran should know better about the need for him to control his emotions and avoid getting ejected like he did on Monday night.

Stephen Curry Came Through In Green's Absence

Curry struggled with his shot, but made the clutch shots down the stretch

With Green out of commission, Curry needed to dig a little deeper to power the Warriors through a resilient Magic squad that ended the game with a 25-10 record at home.

Without Green's facilitating and ability to get Curry open on screens, the four-time NBA champion struggled with his shot throughout the evening. He started the game shooting just 4-of-16, but he made his last two shots, perhaps the two most important baskets of the night during the final minute to put the Magic away.

With a little over a minute left in the fourth quarter and holding a precarious three-point lead, Curry converted on a layup to give the Dubs a little bit of a cushion. After getting a stop on the other end, the two-time MVP bid the Magic good night with his patented step-back three to put Orlando to bed.

Because of the emotional night, Curry couldn't but whip out his signature "night night" celebration and even held the gesture while running the full length of the court.

With their championship DNA, it would not be smart to count out Golden State in the playoff hunt. The race is getting incredibly tight with the Houston Rockets breathing heavily down their necks. Houston is currently just one game back of Golden State for the 10th and final spot in the play-in tournament picture.

As Curry said, the Warriors will need Green to be available as much as he can to give themselves a chance to make a run.