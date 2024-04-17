Highlights The Warriors' future is uncertain after a disappointing loss to the Kings, specifically for guard Klay Thompson who's an impending free agent.

Thompson's struggles in the Play-In tournament loss were a major talking point, and star Stephen Curry discussed his longtime teammate's future.

Golden State faces a tough decision about their aging core of stars, with Thompson's at the forefront.

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors saw their season end on Tuesday night after they failed to defeat the Sacramento Kings in the Play-In Tournament. The loss doesn't just end their season, but also increases looming questions about upcoming offseason decisions.

As things stand, the Warriors have a decent mix of veteran experience and young talent, but the questions highlight the topic of their current core of stars. And after a woeful 0-of-10 night from the field against the Kings, the biggest name to monitor is Klay Thompson, whose future is up in the air.

The three-point specialist is slated to become a free agent and has not come to terms on an extension. With that in mind, many are wondering what the future holds for Thompson, and, as a result, Draymond Green, the other superstar on the roster down the line. Curry was asked to comment on this after the season-ending loss to the Kings, and as reported by Ben Golliver of the Washington Post, the four-time NBA Champion gave a somewhat ambiguous response.

"I can never see myself not with those two guys. I understand this league changes and there’s so many things that go into it....I know they want to win and I want to win. That’s all I’m worried about." - Stephen Curry

Curry's response raises a lot of questions. For starters, he made clear his loyalty to both Thompson and Green. Having shared the court with them for so long, it's understandable why he wouldn't want to play without them. But, at the same time, he does acknowledge that the NBA is a league that is constantly changing, and more than anything, both he and his teammates want to win.

Klay Thompson's Up-And-Down 2023-24 Season

Warriors guard struggled early in the year but bounced back down the stretch

Despite his initial struggles at the start of the season, Thompson had found his rhythm heading into the Play-In Tournament. As a result, the Warriors finished the year with a record of 46-36. However, he has still seen a drop in production compared to last year and wraps up his season with one of the worst single-game performances of his career.

Klay Thompson Stats 2022-23 vs. 2023-24 Categories 2022-23 2023-24 PTS 21.9 17.9 REB 4.1 3.3 AST 2.4 2.3 FG% 43.6 43.2 3P% 41.2 38.7

At the age of 34, Thompson is at the tail end of his career, as are Green, age 34, and Curry, age 36. But, that doesn't mean they do not have anything left in the tank, as we've seen all three of the players perform at a high level this season.

However, the decision lies with the Golden State Warriors, and whether that path includes Klay Thompson remains to be seen.

Thompson Had a Night To Forget Against the Sacramento Kings

Warriors guard missed all 10 of his shot attempts

The Warriors' 118-94 loss to the Kings marked a disappointing end to the season, but it exposed the team's inconsistency and casts doubt over Thompson's future in particular. While many players struggled to perform, Thompson had the most noteworthy night to forget.

Playing 32 minutes in the game, Thompson just could not get into the flow. While his partner in the backcourt, Stephen Curry, ended the night with 22 points, four rebounds, and two assists, Thompson had nothing. He missed all 10 of his shot attempts, which included an 0-for-6 mark from three-point range.

But, shooting wasn't the only concern for Thompson on the night. The Warriors guard only managed to grab four rebounds and dish out a single assist, while also failing to record any steals or blocks.

Klay Thompson Advanced Stats vs. Kings Categories Stats ORTG 89.6 DRTG 114.3 USG% 15.5 TS% 0 EFG% 0 PIE -6.6

The Warriors face some potentially franchise-altering decisions this offseason, and the first one they'll need to make is whether to re-sign Thompson.