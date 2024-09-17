Key Takeaways Draymond Green's various physical altercations have caused suspensions.

Steve Kerr was most angered by Green's incident with teammate Jordan Poole.

Kerr needs Green at his best to lead the Warriors in the upcoming season.

Draymond Green has been involved in his fair share of ... incidents ... over the years.

The Golden State Warriors star has helped the franchise win four championships. He also punched LeBron James in a particularly painful area and got himself suspended for a crucial NBA Finals game.

He punched Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face. He put Rudy Gobert in a headlock and dragged him across the court. He stepped on Sacramento Kings big man Domantas Sabonis .

But Green's most infamous act got him suspended by his own team and, according to a recent interview, infuriated his head coach more than any other scuffle he's gotten into over his 12 NBA seasons.

Steve Kerr: 'He Crossed the Line With Jordan'

Green's biggest infraction was punching his own teammate

Of the laundry list of things his star forward has done to get himself suspended, Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr didn't hesitate when asked on The Dan Le Betard Show With Stugotz which of Green's transgressions made him the angriest.

"For sure, the Jordan Poole incident... He crossed the line with Jordan and he knows it. He knew it immediately, and it made that season incredibly difficult for everybody."

With an uncertain 2024-25 season ahead of the team after the loss of Klay Thompson and the additions of Buddy Hield, Kyle Anderson and De'Anthony Melton, Kerr would surely appreciate a fully invested Green on the floor for as many games as possible.

Injuries happen, especially to a 34-year-old with a dozen NBA seasons under his belt. What Kerr can't afford is another Green mishap (or more) that will keep one of his most important players sidelined for a silly reason.

Trade rumors continue to swirl around Golden State as Green and Stephen Curry get closer to the end of their careers, but as it stands, that pair will carry the Warriors as far as they can go in 2024-25.