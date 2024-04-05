Highlights Stever Kerr gives high praise to Trayce Jackson-Davis and Draymond Green for their impact in helping turn the team around down the stretch.

Jackson-Davis shone in a huge game with a career-high 20 points while shooting 80 percent from the field.

The Warriors may have found another young cornerstone in Jackson-Davis to pair with Jonathan Kuminga for the future.

The Golden State Warriors crushed the Houston Rockets playoff hopes in one of the biggest games of the NBA season, coming away with a dominant 133-110 victory. Leading into the game, there was great hype surrounding the back-and-forth between Rockets' guard, Tari Eason, and Warriors star, Draymond Green, reigniting the once prevalent rivalry in the late 2010s.

However, as time passed, these teams changed and Warriors rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis, who wasn't a core figure in the traditional playoff matchups between these squads, cemented himself as a key figure for many years to come.

The Warriors are on a six-game win streak and this change has happened since Jackson-Davis was given a bigger role by head coach Steve Kerr. The four-time champion coach raved about the impact that the rookie has had on their team this season, especially in this recent stretch.

“Trayce and Draymond together have changed our team. It’s pretty dramatic. Just the rim protection, the rebounding that Trayce gives us – what that allows Draymond to do. Trayce, for a rookie, it’s amazing what he’s doing.” - Steve Kerr

Despite Draymond Green's on-court controversy, he's been an integral piece to the Warriors' success when he's been available to play. The team is fueled by his leadership and skillset to allow the offense to run as smoothly as it does. He has looked great alongside the Warriors rookie, Trayce Jackson-Davis, especially as of late.

As the season progressed, Jackson-Davis' comfortability to the NBA game evolved at a tremendous rate to the level of productivity that it is today. He's displayed an outstanding coachable spirit, which has earned him trust on the court, leading to him finding his confidence as an NBA player.

"[Jackson-Davis] is gaining a lot more confidence with the extra playing time here in the second half of the season. He was already a very sound player fundamentally, but the NBA is different from the college game. You have to feel it. You have to see the pictures and feel the actions people are running. The pace, the tempo, you have to learn all the personnel, and he's doing a really good job with all of that." - Steve Kerr

Klay Thompson had a great outing with 29 points on efficient 11-15 shooting from the field but found himself voicing great praise for the Warriors rookie, as NBC Sports Bay Area detailed.

"When you play for four years and your NBA ready, you can tell he's coached very well. His fundamentals are very good... The value we get from him, the 50-something pick, it's very special." - Klay Thompson

Jackson-Davis was selected with the 57th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, coming out of Indiana University. His age led teams to pass up on him and fall to the spot where the Warriors selected him, and he has thrived in the minutes that have been given to him.

During his time with Golden State so far, he's only received positive words of admiration for what he brings to the team and Thompson further highlighted that.

"Give Trayce a lot of credit for his readiness as a professional. Very impressive, and he's had such an incredible year. I would assume he would be on one of these All-Rookie teams." - Klay Thompson

Jackson-Davis is second among rookies (played a minimum of 15 games) in field goal percentage at 70.4 percent. Over the last few games, not only has he earned the starting center position, he's eclipsed longtime Warriors big man, Kevon Looney, in the pecking order of the rotation. That is a testament to the professionalism and work ethic that he's displayed for this team, which has equated to high-quality basketball for Golden State.

Jackson-Davis Dominated Against Rockets

Warriors rookie had a statement performance in a high-impact game

Without Alperen Sengun in the lineup, Jackson-Davis was able to assert his dominance in the paint for the Warriors and the Rockets had no answer for him.

Trayce Jackson-Davis Stats vs. Houston Rockets Category Stats PTS 20 REB 5 AST 4 FG% 80 NET RATING +20

Jackson-Davis finished the game with a career-high in points with 20 on an absurd 80 percent shooting from the field. The 6-foot-9 big man has been the perfect fit within this Warriors system, due to his tremendous versatility as a rim-runner and physicality on the defensive end, accepting the role as an anchor.

There is a very good chance that Jackson-Davis will make an All-Rookie team, as mentioned by Thompson. He's having one of the most efficient seasons for rookies behind Derrick Lively of the Dallas Mavericks. He is eighth in rebounding for rookies, joining Toumani Camara of the Portland Trail Blazers, as the only second-round pick in the top 10 of that category. Most impressively, he has been achieving this level of success in just 15.8 minutes per game, which ranks 29th in rookies.

The Golden State Warriors have lacked the presence of multiple big men during their dynasty. As great as the pace and space offense has proved to be, with players like Nikola Jokić and Joel Embiid, it's imperative to have dependable players in that position to hold their own. Jackson-Davis has proved he's very well capable of that and has the potential to be significantly better.