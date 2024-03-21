Highlights Steve Kerr is optimistic that the Warriors can still make a deep playoff run even from the play-in spot.

The Warriors have suffered from inconsistent play throughout the 2023-24 season.

Golden State can harness championship DNA and "We Believe" spirit as its identity heading into the postseason.

The Golden State Warriors are deeply entrenched in the NBA Play-in Tournament picture, as they can't seem to get past the 9th seed in the Western Conference. With 15 games remaining on their schedule, it seems Golden State will likely earn a spot in the play-in tournament when the postseason begins next month.

Nonetheless, despite their inconsistencies throughout the season, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr expressed his optimism that his team can still make a deep playoff run as a play-in tournament team. The four-time champion coach plans to use the Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers' runs last season as inspiration to motivate his squad, as he explained on 95.7 The Game.

“If we're in the Play-in situation in which we have to win a game or two, we're gonna be incredibly motivated. If we ended up in that spot, I will remind the guys Miami made the Finals from that spot a year ago. The Lakers made the conference Finals from that spot… I will believe until the season is 100 percent finished, I will believe in our ability to beat anybody and as long as we have that. We got a shot.” - Steve Kerr

Warriors Stuck in the Play-in Picture

Golden State has been inconsistent for much of the 2023-24 NBA season

Kerr is aware that this season has been a rollercoaster for the Warriors. Injuries and suspensions have played a part, but their inconsistency has been one of the more glaring issues this year.

Golden State was looking to make a run for the highly-desired 6th and final outright playoff berth following the All-Star break, and for a decent stretch, the Warriors looked primed to get in the mix.

But after their disheartening loss to the New York Knicks at home last Monday, it seems unlikely that jumping that high will be an attainable goal for the Warriors with just 15 games remaining on the docket.

Stephen Curry seems well aware of this. Based on Golden State's current situation, the two-time MVP called on his teammates to establish more consistency through the final stretch of the season.

Warriors Can Channel the 'We Believe' spirit

Dubs still have championship DNA

If Kerr wants to give his team more motivation, he should dig deep into the franchise's history books and extract inspiration from the 2007 "We Believe" Warriors. That group pulled off a stunning upset of the No. 1 seed Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the playoffs.

With a championship trio of Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson, and a more than capable supporting cast, the Warriors still have the ingredients to make a run at another title. The championship DNA is still very much alive for this team. However, they are no longer the dominant favorites fans became accustomed to seeing at the onset of their dynastic run.

Still, this team can embrace playing the role of the underdog, and that's a dangerous spot for the rest of the Western Conference. With so many pundits already counting them out, the Warriors can use this as added fuel through the final stretch of the season and into the playoffs.