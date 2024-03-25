Highlights The Golden State Warriors are in danger of being dragged out of postseason contention by the Houston Rockets.

Stephen Curry can handle a heavier offensive load, and the Warriors could benefit from leaning on him more.

The Warriors need to find a way to maintain success both with and without Curry on the court to be title contenders.

After Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, 110-114, the Golden State Warriors fell to 36-34, just one game ahead of the 11th-seed Houston Rockets in the standings. If Houston surpasses them, Golden State will be dragged out of the postseason picture with just 12 games left in the season to try to make up ground.

Thankfully for the Warriors, they have the sixth-easiest remaining schedule. Houston, on the other hand, has the 11th-hardest. Nevertheless, Golden State must ensure that it's locked in for the remainder of the season to avoid elimination from playoff contention.

The Warriors, Rockets, and Los Angeles Lakers will likely battle it out for the two last Play-In Tournament spots, the 9th and 10th seeds. The Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings, and Phoenix Suns could also find themselves in this position, as they're all between 41 and 42 wins on the season.

Golden State has been essentially a .500 team all year, both in terms of their actual record and their ceiling. Head Coach Steve Kerr has relentlessly tinkered with his schemes and rotations in hopes of finding something that will stick, but not much has emerged as a semi-permanent solution.

Should the Golden State Warriors lean on Stephen Curry more?

Stephen Curry is tied for 46th in the league in minutes per game at 32.7.

One suggestion that fans have clamored for is a simple one: lean on Stephen Curry. In the time after Kevin Durant left and Klay Thompson was recovering from his back-to-back devastating, season-ending injuries, Curry proved that he could single-handedly carry a team on offense and have success with a heliocentric usage rate.

Curry still has a high command of the basketball, even with Thompson back healthy, but the Warriors could certainly use him even more than they already have. This year, Curry is averaging his lowest minutes per game since the 2014-15 season, not including 2019-20 when he only played five games.

In the Warriors' four-point loss to the Wolves, Curry played less than 30 minutes, much to the chagrin of Golden State fans. Following the game, Coach Kerr was asked about his star point guard's playing time.

"We can’t expect to just ride Steph. We’ve put the burden of this franchise on his shoulders for 15 years … If you want to say that him playing 30 minutes instead of 32 is a difference in a win and a loss, I totally disagree with that." - Steve Ker

Interestingly, Curry had a different vision when he spoke about potentially shouldering a heftier load in the final stretch of the season.

"Every game matters. We’re inching closer to the other end of the standings. Nobody’s gonna wave the white flag. If that means playing more minutes, I’ll be ready to do that.” - Stephen Curry

Curry might be ready and willing to take on the yoke for the Warriors to drag them into the playoffs, but it'll all be for naught if Kerr doesn't want to overtire his franchise player. It makes perfect sense why his coach would want to limit Curry's playing time.

Stephen Curry's on/off impact on Warriors On/Off ORTG DRTG Net On-Court 119.8 118.8 +1.0 Off-Court 116.6 113.5 +3.1 Net +3.2 -5.3 n/a

If Curry wears down, it'll mean the end of the Warriors' title hopes and potentially a shortening of his remaining prime years. Plus, if Golden State means to win it all, Kerr is correct in stating that the team will have to be able to function without Curry on the floor. And for what it's worth, the Warriors actually have a +3.1 net rating when he's on the bench this season.

The Golden State Warriors are still an NBA title threat

The Warriors have gone 9-8 since the All-Star Break

The Warriors have been relatively mediocre this season, consistently performing like a .500 squad. But they've also proven that they can hang with the best teams in the league. The last playoffs showed that teams coming from the Play-In Tournament need to be taken seriously, as the Los Angeles Lakers fought their way to the Western Conference Finals and the Miami Heat continuously pulled off upsets en route to the Finals.

Like Miami, the Warriors have an experienced, championship-caliber coach and the core of a former Finals team. This is one of the most flawed rosters in recent Golden State history, but it still has Curry leading the way, who gives them a puncher's chance against any opponent.

If they can outlast the Rockets and make it into the playoffs, they have to be considered as dark-horse contenders simply due to the star power of Kerr, Curry, Draymond Green, and — to a much lesser extent nowadays — Thompson. Even with Thompson's decline, though, the Warriors still have all the heavy hitters that led them to championships in 2015 and 2021.