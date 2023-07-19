There’s no doubt Stephen Curry is among the all-time greatest players to ever play for the Golden State Warriors. But even with all the achievements under his belt, there are still other amazing legends who elevated the franchise during their time playing for the Bay.

With that said, we take a look who these franchise icons are and where Curry stands among them.

10 Draymond Green

There are very few guys in the league that heavily impact the game without putting up too many numbers on any given night. Draymond Green is one of them, and his worth for the Warriors doesn’t need any reinforcing.

In the 11 seasons Green has played for the Warriors, the All-Star forward has notched 8.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.0 block per game. But beyond the numbers he puts up in every single game, it’s Green’s versatility that sets the tone for Golden State.

His court vision, basketball intellect, and playmaking skills packed in a frame that can defend multiple positions has been a god-send for Steve Kerr and the Dubs. Green’s presence is the key to Golden State’s Death Lineup, which in turn unlocked their path to multiple championships. That trait alone is more than enough to consider Green as one of the greatest Warriors of all time.

9 Klay Thompson

These days, having a dedicated shooter in an NBA team’s lineup can be more of a detriment than an asset. But the same can’t be said for Klay Thompson because getting the bucket from deep, his defining talent, is so lethal and feared by teams around the league.

Throughout his 12 years in the NBA, the Splash Brother has averaged 19.8 points on 48 percent shooting from two and a very efficient 41 percent from beyond the arc. His potency from deep has helped the Warriors break down countless defensive schemes on their way to four NBA championships.

The only knock to his game, though, is he can’t do anything else that well - Thompson isn’t an outstanding passer or defender. Even if that’s the case, his long-distance game and all the records he has broken because of it is reason enough to earn him a place in the franchise’s greatest Warriors of all time.

8 Nate Thurmond

Even before Dennis Rodman lit the world up by becoming the league’s premier rebounder, the Warriors enjoyed that kind of advantage because of Nate Thurmond manning the post. Along with posting 17.4 points and 2.7 assists per game, it’s the 16.9 rebounds each night during his 11 seasons with the franchise that made him stand out.

Although his rebounding was off the charts, Thurmond can’t go any higher on this list as his immense talent didn’t lead to any championship runs during his time with the Warriors. In any case, Nate the Great’s dominance in grabbing rebounds makes him deserving to be included in this list among the Top 10 greatest Warriors ever.

7 Kevin Durant

There’s a reason why Golden State’s two championships in 2017 and 2018 were a masterclass in dominance. Apart from having the Splash Brothers throwing bombs from deep and Green providing defensive excellence, there was Kevin Durant, whose offense became the center of gravity for opposing teams.

During those two championship seasons, Durant averaged 25.7 points on 52 percent shooting from the field, 40 percent from deep, and 88 percent from the free throw lane while adding 7.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.7 blocks per game. Needless to say, those numbers are a big reason why the Dubs went on a rampage back then.

Of course, Durant can’t go any higher than the other Warriors on this list due to his decision to leave the Bay after three seasons for the Brooklyn Nets. Even so, it’s pretty hard to argue against him for the sheer offensive dominance he brought to the table during his time in Golden State.

6 Chris Mullin

During the late '80s and throughout most of the '90s, no one represented Golden State better than Chris Mullin. Originally rising to fame as part of Run TMC, a trio of him, Tim Hardaway, and Mitch Richmond, the 6-foot-6 forward/guard would outlast the two and go on to play 13 seasons with the Dubs.

Throughout that period, Mullin averaged 20.1 points, 3.9 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game. He wound up becoming among the franchise leaders when it comes to points, steals, and assists.

More than the numbers, though, is how Mullin’s presence during his stint as a Warrior helped steady the ship and give his team a reliable guy to keep them going. While his career didn’t lead to any deep playoff runs, his longevity with the team and outstanding numbers make him a valued part of the Warriors’ history.

5 Neil Johnston

There was a time when the Warriors were based in Philadelphia, long before the city adopted the Syracuse Nationals and named them the Philadelphia 76ers. During that period from 1951 to 1959, Neil Johnston did what few players have ever done in the NBA.

Along with averages of 19.4 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game, Johnston boasted a win share rating of 92. That puts him in the company of Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Jordan, and LeBron James, players who accomplished the most win shares for at least five consecutive seasons.

Belonging to that kind of company automatically warrants some attention headed towards Johnston’s way. Too bad, however, he only had eight full seasons in his career before retiring from the Warriors.

4 Paul Arizin

Along with Johnston, another Warrior from the '50s that makes the list is Paul Arizin. Named in 10 All-Star Games, the 6-foot-4 forward averaged 22.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists throughout his tenure with the franchise.

During the 1951-52 season, Arizin led the league in minutes played (44.5), field goal percentage (44 percent), and points per game (25.4) while making 11.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists. The best thing about this season, though, is he had more win shares at 16 than the rest of his team combined (12.8). This means that the Warriors back then only won because of Arizin, making him the most valuable player in their squad.

3 Rick Barry

Most fans remember Rick Barry for the strange under-handed free throw style he usually used on the court. What many people don’t know is the impact he made on the franchise in so many ways.

First, Barry is one of the few players in NBA history who have amassed 18,000 points, 5,000 rebounds, and 4,000 assists. That puts him in the company of legends like Julius Erving, Kevin Garnett, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James, among others. He also boasted a credible defense by averaging 2.3 steals in the last five years of his career, even leading the league during the 1974-75 season.

Above all, Barry ranks high on this list for leading the Warriors to the championship in 1975.

2 Wilt Chamberlain

If a guy averages 41.5 points, 25.1 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game, there’s no question about saving a spot in the list of a franchise’s all-time greats. That’s exactly the case with Wilt Chamberlain as the numbers he put up during his time with the Warriors were exceedingly hard to replicate, much less surpass.

Playing over five seasons with the Warriors, three in Philadelphia and two-and-a-half in San Francisco, Chamberlain’s time with the franchise isn’t as long as other guys on this list. Even so, that given time is more than enough for the legend to break records and dominate countless opponents. Just look at his 1961-62 season, and those 50.4 points and 25.7 rebounds per game averages will convince anyone of his greatness.

The only factor that goes against his case is the lack of any rings during his time with the Warriors. Nevertheless, the greatness of Chamberlain is enough to rank him up this high on this list.

1 Stephen Curry

If this list was done a couple of years ago, there’s no doubt Chamberlain would sit on top of it. But after leading the Warriors to four championships, securing the franchise record for most points scored, and making the most 3-pointers in NBA history, that spot rightfully belongs to Stephen Curry now.

For 13 years, Curry has changed the game in ways only he could have done. During that period, the Baby-Faced Assassin averaged 24.6 points, including 42 percent from deep, 6.5 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game. More than that, however, is how he revolutionized the 3-point shot by making it a staple in how the modern game of basketball is played.

With four rings, two regular season MVPs, a lone Finals MVP award, and countless All-Star and All-NBA team appearances, there’s little that’s holding Curry back as the greatest Warrior to ever play for the franchise. And even as he’s nearing the end of his prime, a lot of future guys playing for Golden State will have to cover a lot of ground to even get close to matching what he has done in the league.