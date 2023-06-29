The Golden State Warriors have plenty of key issues they need to address this offseason, but none more pressing than getting a starting quality big man that can elevate their offense and give them more size in the middle.

Golden State can explore the free agent market and see who’s available. The likes of Kevin Love, Nikola Vucevic, Christian Wood, and Dwight Powell are among the big men who can be enticing free agent additions, but if the Dubs are serious about getting back to title contender status, they might want to check the trade market as well.

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen could be available via trade, and he’s exactly the player the Warriors need alongside Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and new point guard Chris Paul.

Allen’s contract isn’t that bad at all, so it’s not hard to trade for him. He is set to make $20 million per year in the next three seasons (via Spotrac), which is definitely still on the team-friendly side for a player of his caliber.

After a poor performance with the Cavs in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, Allen has seen his name in trade rumors in recent weeks. With that said, it might be the right time for the Warriors to pounce on him.

Here are three ways the Warriors can benefit from trading to Allen this offseason.

3 Jarrett Allen gives Warriors size in the middle

The Warriors’ lack of size was exposed against the L.A. Lakers in the 2023 Western Conference Semifinals. Anthony Davis was just too much for Kevon Looney and Draymond Green to handle on their own, with the Purple and Gold big man pounding them in the paint and simply dominating.

In that series, Davis averaged 21.5 points, 14.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.5 steals, and 2.2 blocks. He shot 57.8 percent from the field and attempted just two triples throughout as he made his living inside the painted area.

The Warriors can’t let that happen again, which is why they need an extra center like Allen.

Golden State thrived for years using their small-ball lineup, but that has clearly run its course. Make no mistake, it’s still effective to a certain extent. Nonetheless, it’s clear the Dubs need to have more options aside from that famed strategy.

Adding Allen should give them exactly that: muscle in the middle. They need someone who can go toe-to-toe against the other dominant big men in the NBA today, and the Cavs star fits the mold.

Allen averaged 14.3 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks in the regular season in 2022-23. He should be able to improve those numbers alongside Curry and CP3.

2 He’s an offensive upgrade over Kevon Looney

Kevon Looney proved in the playoffs that he’s one of the best rebounders in the game. He’s a master in that role, and Warriors fans definitely love that about him.

However, his offensive shortcomings have been prevalent as well. In 13 games in the 2023 postseason, he reached the double-digit mark just twice. He scored 11 in Game 7 against the Sacramento Kings and 10 in Game 1 against the Lakers.

Looney is a solid backup big man, but for the Warriors to compete for the title, they need a more balanced center who can not only rebound and block shots, but also score.

Allen is just one year removed from his All-Star season in 2021-22, during which he put up 16.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks. Looney, throughout his eight-year career with the Dubs, has never averaged a double-double in scoring and rebounds.

1 Jarrett Allen could be Chris Paul’s pick-and-roll man

Perhaps the most important role that Allen could play for the Warriors is becoming Paul’s pick-and-roll man.

After the Warriors traded for CP3—during which they sent Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards—one of the biggest concerns that have been raise is how they are going to utilize him.

The Warriors, under head coach Steve Kerr, don’t let the ball stay too long with one man. Their system is predicated on ball movement, which isn’t exactly Paul’s expertise.

JJ Redick said it best in a recent episode of his podcast, throwing in some numbers about how the contrasting plays between Paul and the Warriors are so clear and concerning.

"Chris is smart enough. He's gonna figure out a way to contribute and help them win games, but the contrast in play style is very apparent. The numbers back it up. There's some great stuff on this. So speed on offense: Warriors this past year, they had the sixth-fastest average speed on offense. Paul had the slowest average speed on offense amongst players with 1000 minutes played," Redick explained on The Old Man & The Three podcast.

"Average touch length: Warriors had the shortest average touch length on offense at 2.7 seconds. Chris Paul had the seventh-longest average touch length at 5.6 seconds. … You know since Steve Kerr took over, the Golden State Warriors have run the fewest ball screens in the NBA. Last year, Chris Paul had the fourth most on-ball screens in the NBA. Warriors had the third fewest."

With Allen in the fold, the Warriors can address that concern. The 25-year-old actually ranked in the Top 15 in the NBA in pick-and-roll points in 2022-23 with 3.4, tied at 13th with Alperen Sengun (Houston Rockets) and Kristaps Porzingis (then with the Washington Wizards), per NBA Stats. Alongside Paul, Allen could very well increase those numbers and thrive as the main weapon.

If the Warriors are able to pull off a trade with the Cavaliers for Jarrett Allen, they will be on the right track in their bid to field a title contender in 2023-24.