Highlights Jonathan Kuminga's development has transformed him into a key piece for the Warriors.

Golden State's reported refusal to include Kuminga in a trade for Paul George shows the franchise's faith in his potential.

Kuminga's importance to the Warriors has never been higher, as they lack other young players at his level.

Trades and signings have already significantly changed the landscape of the NBA this offseason.

Future Hall-of-Fame players have switched conferences to join other contending teams, while players expected to move elsewhere have stayed put with small-market franchises.

However, some teams, such as the Golden State Warriors , have surprised the NBA world by making few or even no incoming moves.

Gone is all-time great sharpshooter Klay Thompson . Gone is all-time great floor general Chris Paul . And while the Warriors had the chance to reload with players such as Paul George or packages of depth players from the L.A. Lakers , they ultimately refused.

One reason why is the ascension of rising forward Jonathan Kuminga .

Patience Paying Off For Kuminga, Golden State

Time on the bench has turned the 21-year-old into a key piece for the Warriors

The seventh overall selection in the 2007 draft, Kuminga entered the league as a project from the NBA's G League Ignite team. A 6-foot-7 wing, Kuminga brought plus athleticism and length to a Warriors team that looked to fill the void left by players like Andre Igudola.

An aggressive scorer with a quick first step, Kuminga served his first two years as a role player before earning major starting minutes in the early parts of the 2024 season.

While Kuminga's stats do not show an explosive scorer early in his career, his per-36-minute stats show an efficient player who contributed consistently when called upon.

Kuminga never started more than 16 games during his first two seasons. However, everything changed when Draymond Green received multiple suspensions early in the 2023-24 season. Green was suspended for five games for his incident with Rudy Gobert and another 12 for an incident with Jusuf Nurkic .

Add in another four games for Green to work his way back into playing shape and that's 21 games Green missed.

During those 21 games, Kuminga capitalized. Between December and March, Kuminga started 43 of 52 total games. During that span, he averaged 18.1 points per game, almost twice as much as his average the two years prior.

Jonathan Kuminga Career Stats Year PPG RPG APG MPG 2021-22 9.3 3.3 0.9 16.9 2022-23 9.9 3.4 1.9 20.8 2023-24 16.1 4.8 2.2 26.3

Warriors Have Apparent Faith in Kuminga

Golden State reportedly refused to include the budding star in a trade for Paul George

Kuminga graduated from a role player to a piece the Warriors desperately needed to maintain their playoff hopes last year. And because of this, he became invaluable.

As the L.A. Clippers fought to find a trade partner to move George, the Warriors emerged as a favorite. The scenario would only work if George opted into his player option and agreed to a sign-and-trade with the Warriors.

Golden State reportedly offered the Clippers multiple players and picks in return for George, but the Clippers declined, only to counter with a new package that included Kuminga.

However, according to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, the Warriors said no under the belief George wouldn't want to join the franchise if it gave up too much to acquire him and the team's belief that Kuminga would be a key piece for the organization moving forward.

With the loss of Thompson and Paul, the aging of Stephen Curry and Green, and a lack of other young players on the roster, Kuminga's importance to the Warriors has never been as high as it is now. Yes, the team has young players who contribute on a nightly basis, but none play at the level of Kuminga.

Warriors Players Under 25 Player PPG RPG MPG Brandin Podziemski 9.2 5.8 26.6 Moses Moody 8.1 3.0 17.5 Tracye Jackson-Davis 7.9 5.0 16.6

Refusing to add their 21-year-old rising star to a trade package that could have landed them an already established superstar in George proves the level of faith the Warriors have in Kuminga.