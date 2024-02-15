Highlights The Golden State Warriors are looking to secure their second win over the Utah Jazz this week before the All-Star break.

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson led the Warriors to a decisive victory in their previous matchup against the Jazz.

Both teams enter the game on the heels of a back-to-back, with the Warriors aiming to bounce back from a loss to the Clippers and the Jazz looking to avoid a fourth straight loss.

The Golden State Warriors will look to notch their second win over the Utah Jazz this week as they revisit the Delta Center on Thursday night for their final assignments before the All-Star break. The Warriors defeated the Jazz soundly last Monday, 129-107 thanks to a vintage performance from their aging stars.

Klay Thompson led Golden State with a team-high 26 points on 11-19 shooting, while Stephen Curry added 25 points, 15 of which came in the fourth quarter. Utah managed to float around through much of the game before the Warriors pulled away late in the third quarter. Curry, who had scored just 10 points through three periods, made a barrage of triples in the fourth to put away the Jazz for good.

Both teams enter this game on the heels of a back-to-back. This is the rescheduled game that was originally slated for Jan. 17, 2024, but was postponed due to the untimely and tragic passing of Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević.

The Warriors are coming off a gutting 130-125 loss to the Kawhi Leonard-less Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. Golden State led through the majority of the evening, but Los Angeles used a massive 44-28 fourth quarter that featured a Norman Powell masterclass to take the come-from-behind win. Curry dropped 41 points and drained nine three-pointers, but it was not enough to stave off the furious 4th quarter burst from the Clippers. Golden State will look to right the ship and enter the break with a win.

As for the Jazz, they lost to a LeBron James-less Los Angeles Lakers, who were led by Anthony Davis' 37 points and Rui Hachimura's 36 points and six three-pointers. Utah had seven players score in double-figures, including all five starters, led by Collin Sexton, who finished with 18 points, and Jordan Clarkson, who had 17 off the bench. Utah has now lost three in a row and will look to avoid a fourth straight before heading into the mid-season break.

Injury report and how to watch

Warriors still without Chris Paul

Warriors

Chris Paul (OUT - Left hand fracture)

Jazz

n/a

How to watch

9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT, NBC Sports Bay Area, KJZZ, NBA League Pass

Betting Lines

Warriors still favorites over the Jazz

Point Spread: Warriors -2.5 (-110) / Jazz +2.5 (-110)

Money Line: Warriors (-136) / Jazz (+116)

Over/Under: O 239.5 (-108) / U 239.5 (-112)

Our Picks

Expect the Warriors to put on a show

Warriors -2.5 (-108)

The Warriors just needed to cover a single point in their previous matchup earlier this week. They managed to win by 22 points, thanks to some hot shooting from Thompson and Curry. Curry is still scorching hot from the field after he dropped 41 points and drained nine three-pointers against the Clippers on Thursday, albeit the loss. Thompson, however, has cooled down as he shot just 4-14 from the field, including 1-9 from three, for just 12 points. Still, look for Golden State to bounce back and play with more urgency for its last assignment before the break.

Points Bet: Stephen Curry Over 29.5

Let's try this again. Curry failed to score at least 30 points the last time the Warriors encountered the Jazz. He wound up with just 25 points, largely because he struggled through the first three quarters of the game. Nonetheless, he did bounce back in the fourth, where he made five three-pointers. He scored 41 points on Wednesday night against the Clippers and has scored 30 or more points in three of his last four outings. Look for him to keep it going in what should be a must-win for the Warriors before they head to the All-Star break.

All odds and lines courtesy of FanDuel.