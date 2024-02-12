Highlights The Golden State Warriors are looking to extend their winning streak and gain separation from the Utah Jazz in the Western Conference standings.

Stephen Curry has been on fire, making 20 three-pointers in his last two games and is expected to continue his strong performance.

The Warriors are favored to win against the struggling Jazz, who have had defensive issues and need to find their rhythm.

The Golden State Warriors will go for their 5th straight win as they visit the Utah Jazz at Delta Center on Monday night. This is the first meeting for the Warriors and Jazz and it could not have come at a better time, with both teams currently jockeying for the final spot of the play-in tournament picture.

The Warriors (25-25) just recently surpassed the Jazz (26-27) in the Western Conference standings this weekend. They will look to gain more separation from Utah and get back to above .500 for the first time since December 23rd. Meanwhile, the Jazz will look to begin their upcoming five-game homestand with a win. After going 14-6 through mid-December to mid-January, Utah has since lost seven of its last 11 games. The Jazz will look to right the ship against a surging Warriors squad that has seemingly found a new leash on life at this part of the season.

Golden State is coming off a thrilling victory over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday with Stephen Curry draining an incredibly clutch game-winning three-pointer with 0.7 seconds remaining. Curry finished with 30 points, nine rebounds, and six assists and shot 10-22 from the field and connected on nine three-pointers. He has made 20 triples over his last two games.

On the flip side, the Jazz are coming off a 129-115 loss to the Suns. Phoenix managed to cruise to the victory despite missing Devin Booker. Kevin Durant scored 31 points, while Bradley Beal added 30. The two Suns stars' strong performances were enough to stave off a solid team effort from the Jazz, who had seven players score at least nine points or more. John Collins led Utah with 22 points and 14 rebounds. Lauri Markkanen added 21 points on 8-15 shooting, while Collin Sexton added 19.

Injury report and how to watch

Both teams entering relatively healthy

Warriors

Chris Paul (OUT - Left hand fracture)

Gui Santos (QUESTIONABLE - Left knee soreness)

Jazz

​​​​Otto Porter Jr. (QUESTIONABLE - Left foot soreness)

Brice Sensabaugh (QUESTIONABLE -Left hip soreness)

How to watch:

9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT, NBC Sports Bay Area, KJZZ, NBA League Pass

Betting Lines

Warriors are slightly favored over the Jazz

Point Spread: Warriors -1 (-108) / Jazz +1 (-112)

Money Line: Warriors (-112) / Jazz (+104)

Over/Under: 241.5

Our Picks

GMS presents our picks, from props to parlays

Warriors -1 (-108)

The Warriors are one of the hottest teams in the NBA as of late. Draymond Green's return from a lengthy suspension has given this Warriors team a major boost on both ends of the floor with his playmaking on offense and intensity and energy on defense. Since January 24, they boast the 5th-best offense and the 3rd-best defense in the NBA. The Warriors are also No. 2 in scoring over this 7-3 stretch, generating 126.5 points per game. They are also outscoring their opponents by 10.2 points.

Green's presence has also unlocked the Jonathan Kuminga and Andrew Wiggins combination. The two were essentially unplayable together to begin the season, but his return has turned them into a fearsome athletic wing duo in the frontcourt. Per Cleaning The Glass, Kuminga and Wiggins have had a net differential of -19.8 on the season in 343 possessions without Green. In 431 possessions with Green on the floor, they are at +23.9.

As for the Jazz, they have hit a bit of a wall since mid-January. Though they have been the 5th-best scoring team since January 18th (121.7), they have also given up the most points in the Association over this stretch (126.4). Given the way both teams are trending as of late, look for the Warriors to come away with the win and cover this narrow one-point spread.

Points: Stephen Curry over 29.5 points (-104)

Curry has also been on fire since returning from a week-long layoff following the passing of their beloved assistant coach Dejan Milojević. Over his last 10 games, the four-time NBA champion is averaging 33.1 points on 52.0 percent shooting from the field and 49.6 percent shooting from beyond the arc. He has scored at least 30 points six times over this stretch as well. And going up against a bottom-five defense and the second-worst three-point shooting defense so far in February should open up another huge outing for the two-time NBA MVP.

Parlay: Warriors to win, Jonathan Kuminga over 21.5 points, Klay Thompson at least 3 three-pointers (+409)

Let's have some fun with a parlay with Golden State taking the win, Kuminga scoring at least 22 points, and Klay Thompson knocking down at least three three-pointers. The Warriors are taking the win with the momentum they are carrying as of late.

Likewise, Kuminga is also in the midst of the best stretch of his career, as he is averaging 23.5 points on 58.7 percent field goal shooting over his last 13 games. This comes with a bit of a risk since he has averaged just 20.2 points over his last five games after he went on an eight-game stretch where he scored 20 or more points.

Perhaps the riskiest bet of this parlay is Thompson hitting over 2.5 three-pointers, which is quite crazy to say considering he is Klay Thompson. But unfortunately, one of the best shooters in NBA history has hit a massive wall for much of the season. He has especially gone cold recently, as he has just converted 1.8 triples per game and is making just 24.3 percent of his threes over his last five. So to add to the thrill, let's bet on Thompson getting out of his mini-funk and getting at least three triples to go down against Utah.

Betting odds courtesy of FanDuel.