Highlights The Warriors aim to bounce back after tough loss to defending champs, looking to rack up another win on the road trip.

The Wizards are currently struggling with an 11-game losing streak, facing challenges with injuries and inconsistent performances.

Stephen Curry and Jonathan Kuminga are key players to watch in the upcoming game, with predictions for both to shine in tonight's game.

The Golden State Warriors fly across the country to start a four-game East Coast road trip, beginning with the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night. The Warriors and Wizards have met once this season with Golden State taking a 117-98 win in Jordan Poole's return to San Francisco.

Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 30 points, while Jonathan Kuminga had 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting in that game. Poole, who received a warm welcome from Warriors fans at Chase Center, tallied 25 points in his first game back in Golden State since getting traded to Washington.

The Warriors enter this game coming off a 119-103 loss to the defending champion Denver Nuggets. Golden State had no answer for Nikola Jokić, who dominated the game with 32 points, 16 rebounds, and 16 assists. Klay Thompson's 23 first half points helped Golden State establish a double-digit lead in the second period.

But the Nuggets made a massive surge to end the half and eventually took control of the game after the break to take the win.

Curry struggled mightily in this one, despite going on a 14-point binge in the third quarter. He wound up with 20 points on just 6-of-19 shooting, including 1-of-10 from beyond the arc. Despite the loss, the Warriors have been one of the better teams in February.

They have gone 9-3 so far and will look to bounce back from a tough loss to the defending champs. They will also get a boost with Chris Paul returning from a 21-game absence due to a fractured hand.

As for the Wizards, they have been the worst team in the NBA in February. They are on an 11-game losing streak, which is currently the longest active losing skid in the league. They also have not won a game this month.

Their most recent loss came at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers, with Jordan Poole leading the way with a season-high 31 points on 11-of-18 shooting off the bench. Poole has been coming off the bench in his last three games due to his immense struggles from the field.

The Wizards could be without rising star Deni Avdija, who has missed the last two games for Washington with a heel injury.

Injury report and how to watch

Chris Paul is back for the Warriors

Warriors:

Gui Santos (OUT - Right knee inflammation)

Wizards:

Deni Avdija (QUESTIONABLE - Left heel contusion)

Corey Kispert (QUESTIONABLE - Non-COVID illness)

Landry Shamet (QUESTIONABLE - Neck strain)

Bilal Coulibaly (OUT - Pelvic contusion)

Isaiah Livers (OUT - Right hip joint capsule inflammation)

How to watch

7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT, NBC Sports Bay Area (Warriors), MNMT (Wizards), NBA League Pass

Betting Lines

Warriors heavily favored over slumping Wizards

Point Spread: Warriors -11 (-110) / Wizards +11 (-110)

Money Line: Warriors (-550) / Wizards (+420)

Over/Under: O 242.5 (-110) / U 242.5 (-110)

Our Picks

Warriors take care of business against the Wizards

Point Spread: Warriors -11 (-110)

Despite the loss to the Nuggets, the Warriors remain one of the hotter teams and should be able to win comfortably and cover the spread in this game. They have covered in 17 of their 25 game away from Chase Center, including 7-4 as road favorites.

Golden State has the 7th-best net rating in February. They have also been dominant in their wins, with a 14.9 net rating. As for the Wizards, they have lost their 10 games by an average of 13.9 points. The Warriors should have no trouble taking care of business on Tuesday night and starting off their four-game road trip on a high note.

Player Points: Jonathan Kuminga OVER 17.5 points (-115)

Jonathan Kuminga has been relatively quiet after a strong surge from mid-January to early February. He only averaged 11.6 points in his five games before the Nuggets game. But Kuminga had a strong showing against the defending champs with 19 points on 5-of-10 shooting, including 9-of-13 from the free-throw line.

The number of free-throw attempts is a good sign since it shows Kuminga is trying to be more aggressive in attacking the basket. With this mindset, he should be able to get at least 18 points against a poor Wizards defense.

Parlay: Stephen Curry OVER 30 points, Stephen Curry OVER 5 three-pointers (+144)

Like Kuminga, Stephen Curry hasn't been as dominant over his last few games. The two-time MVP has been particularly cold over his last two outings from beyond the arc. Steve Kerr suggested that the 35-year-old may be experiencing a little fatigue, but the four-time NBA champ refuted his coach and said that this rough patch is just par for the course.

Going up a dismal Wizards defense should help get Curry get going. He could break out of his mini-funk by scoring over 30 points and making over five three-pointers.