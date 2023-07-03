The Golden State Warriors have been one of the best organizations over the past decade, having established a winning culture that has made them a premier free agent destination.

Golden State proved it can attract talents when Kevin Durant decided to join the team in free agency in 2016. No one can forget the lineup that they fielded that year featuring KD, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala and Draymond Green. As everyone knows, that squad won two titles in the process.

However, while the Dubs have had several big hits in free agency, they have also made some rather shocking and head-scratching decisions. Of course hindsight is 20/20, but still, it’s hard to imagine what the front office was thinking when they made these moves.

With that said, here are the Warriors’ five worst NBA free agency signings over the last 10 years.

5 Anderson Varejao (2016)

The Warriors signed Anderson Varejao to the veteran’s minimum in 2016 after he was released by the Cleveland Cavaliers, but it remains questionable to this day why the Dubs picked him over other free agents at the time.

Sure they might have a need for a backup big man behind Andrew Bogut, but Varejao clearly wasn’t the answer. He was a liability on defense, and at 33 years old at the time, he was already on the decline.

Varejao wasn’t able to make much of an impact for the Warriors. He ended up averaging 2.1 points and 2.1 rebounds in just 36 total games with the team.

4 DeMarcus Cousins (2018)

The DeMarcus Cousins signing in 2018 was more disappointing than clearly a bad move for the Warriors. Nonetheless, Boogie’s injury history should have already raised red flags to the Warriors before they acquired him. He was coming off a torn left Achilles in 2017-18 with the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Warriors gave Cousins a one-year, $5.3 million deal using the mid-level exception at the time. It was definitely a worthy gamble since the team was getting an All-Star talent when healthy, but unfortunately, that 'when' remained an indefinite 'if'.

Cousins did average 16.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.5 blocks in 30 games for the Dubs after making his debut for them in January 2019. While those were good numbers, the fact of the matter was Boogie’s playing style wasn’t really a great fit for Golden State.

The Warriors loved to move the ball and find the open man, while Cousins thrived by forcing his way to the basket and dominating defenses.

Cousins’ injury issues appeared again in the playoffs, with the Bay Area franchise losing him to a quad injury. He was able to play in the NBA Finals that year, but he wasn’t particularly impactful and was more of a liability throughout the series with the Toronto Raptors.

3 Willie Cauley-Stein (2019)

The Warriors got a “discount” when they signed Willie Cauley-Stein in 2019 on a two-year, $4.4 million deal. The Charlotte Hornets reportedly offer him a $9 million contract at the time (via Bleacher Report). Unfortunately, WCS was never able to thrive with the Dubs and was gone before he finished his first year.

Cauley-Stein was primarily brought in to be the pick-and-roll man for D’Angelo Russell, but it simply didn’t work. He put up almost identical numbers to his last year with the Sacramento Kings, averaging 7.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.2 blocks in 41 games.

It surely didn’t help Cauley-Stein that the year was quite disastrous for the Warriors, with both Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry injured.

2 Nick Young (2017)

Nick Young joined the Warriors off a season when he averaged 13.2 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assists with the Los Angeles Lakers. Naturally, the expectation was that he would be a key bench piece for the Dubs in their attempt to win the NBA title once again.

Young had a decent season, but he struggled to have an instrumental influence. And in their title run in the 2017-18 NBA Playoffs, Swaggy P was even abysmal, tallying pedestrian numbers of 2.6 points on 30.2 percent shooting from the field including 29.8 percent from deep. He averaged a little over 10 minutes in 20 games played, and failed to live up to expectations.

1 D’Angelo Russell (2019)

The Warriors acquired D’Angelo Russell via a sign-and-trade with the Brooklyn Nets, who were able to lure Kevin Durant. It counts as a free agency signing, though, since D’Lo was a restricted free agent at the time.

Golden State’s decision to sign him and even give him a four-year, $117 million contract was confusing for plenty of reasons. They probably thought they’d rather have him and pay the guard such an absurd amount instead of losing Durant for nothing.

While Russell did record solid numbers on paper - 23.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 6.2 assists - his fit with the team was questionable. Similar to Cauley-Stein’s case, the Warriors just didn’t thrive with plenty of pick-and-roll schemes on their offense.

Add that to the massive financial burden they put themselves into, and it was just a total disaster.

Fortunately for the Dubs, they were able to turn a negative into a positive when they were able to trade Russell for Andrew Wiggins midway through the 2019-20 campaign.