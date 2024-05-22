Highlights The Knicks improved this season with a 47-35 record and the No. 2 spot in the East.

Key injuries impacted the Knicks in a hard-fought playoff series against the Pacers.

The future looks bright with core players returning for next season.

The New York Knicks were ousted from the NBA Playoffs by the Indiana Pacers after a hard-fought seven-game series. The Pacers, who lost the first two contests of the Eastern Conference semifinals, appeared to be heading toward elimination. However, after Indiana took Games 3 and 4 at home, the Pacers managed to finish off New York and advance to the Eastern Conference Finals to meet the mighty Boston Celtics.

Naturally, the Knicks battled plenty of injuries throughout the series, with OG Anunoby missing four games because of a hamstring strain before logging only five minutes in Game 7. Josh Hart suffered an abdominal strain in Game 6, and while he managed to suit up on Sunday afternoon, it was painfully obvious he wasn’t fully healthy.

As if those injuries weren’t bad enough, Jalen Brunson fractured his left hand in the fourth quarter in Game 7, so the Knicks season was finished well before the final buzzer.

Although nearly every Knicks fan was disappointed in the premature elimination, many still view the season as a success. However, Brunson, when asked by the media following the loss if he viewed the season as a success, responded with a definitive “no.” But was he correct? Or should the All-Star be encouraged by the development of his squad.

How Far Have The Knicks Come?

Knicks improved in several areas since 2022-23

The Knicks finished the 2022-23 campaign with a 47-35 record, good enough for the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference. After quickly dispatching the Cavaliers in five contests, the team was bounced in the subsequent round by the Miami Heat, a team that advanced to the NBA Finals. Naturally, after reaching the second round, New York’s expectations were higher heading into 2023-24.

Overall, things weren’t all bad during the regular season. While the Knicks lost Mitchell Robinson in December and Julius Randle in January, New York persevered. But to soften the blow, the Knicks acquired Anunoby ahead of the deadline. Despite the former Raptor battling an elbow issue and missing time, it was evident the deal paid off.

In the end, New York secured the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference, another improvement from the previous year. Of course, to lose a tough playoff series is heartbreaking. But there is reason for anyone involved with the franchise to remain optimistic about the future, considering Brunson, Hart, and Donte DiVincenzo will be back together. Randle is also on the roster for at least another season, that is, unless a trade over the summer takes place.

At the same time, Miles McBride appears on his way to entering the Sixth Man of the Year conversation, and there’s still a chance Isaiah Hartenstein will return. With that said, Brunson is correct in indicating the season wasn’t a success, at least for those who view winning a championship as the be-all, end-all. On the other hand, the Knicks are already a powerhouse in the Eastern Conference, and the table is set for New York to be even more lethal come October.