The team's defense struggled after trading away key players, resulting in a string of losses.

With the second pick of the draft, the Commanders will likely choose between Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels as their QB of the future.

Done are the days of the Dan Snyder-owned Washington franchise, and now Josh Harris is starting to flesh out his front office in hopes that a new era of success will be established under the guidance of general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn.

A strong offseason can do wonders in uplifting a team's direction, and the first under the new regime could dictate the future all respective members have in store.

With plenty of draft capital and money to spend but plenty of question marks looming around the roster, the Washington Commanders will have every option on the table.

2023 Commanders season roundup

Despite early optimism, Washington lost its luster

Heading into the year, there was hope surrounding the Commanders. While the team wasn't expected to contend for a title, there was a belief that the team had found a late-round starting quarterback in Sam Howell, and that the hire of former Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy would help the unit take a step forward.

Things even looked promising to start the season, as the team jumped out to victories in their first two games, and even pushed their division rival Philadelphia Eagles to overtime in Week 4 before falling to 2-2. Through the next four games, the team started to slip, however, and the front office decided it was time to plan for the future.

As a result, the team decided to deal both of their starting defensive ends in Montez Sweat and Chase Young at the trade deadline, and the defense immediately bottomed out, falling to the league's basement.

Commanders Defense Post-Trade Deadline Team Commanders NFL Rank Yards/Play 6.08 31st Pass Yards/Game 267.0 31st Rush Yards/Game 135.1 28th Points/Game 32.2 32nd

The team dropped their final eight games of the season as a result, and parted ways with head coach Ron Rivera, Bienemy, and many other notable names throughout the coaching staff and front office.

Bright spots of the season

Despite a lackluster offense, the rushing attack showed promise

With Eric Bienemy calling the offense, the play-sequencing leaned heavily toward passing the football. Part of this was a cause and effect of the team falling behind early in games, but Brian Robinson Jr. ranked 27th in first quarter carries, so the team was primarily looking to produce through the air from the jump.

Regardless, the run worked in Washington, as the team averaged 4.4 yards per carry, good enough for seventh in the league. Additionally, their ball carriers averaged 2.1 yards after contact, which was tied for the third-best mark in the NFL.

With Kliff Kingsbury in as the team's offensive coordinator, the ideology and play-calling will change. Despite the fact that Kingsbury is known for a scheme called the "Air Raid" offense, he actually has a great track record when it comes to creating reliable rushing attacks.

His Cardinals had a top 10 ground game from 2019-2021, and he did so with a committee backfield approach, which the Commanders can provide in the form of Robinson and Antonio Gibson.

Where the Commanders can improve

Adam Peters will have his work cut out for him

Heading into the offseason, the current roster for the Commanders is, at best, underwhelming. While there are contributors sprinkled around the roster, the team needs heavy revamping, which likely means the rebuilding process will be completed over multiple years instead of this one alone.

New general manager Adam Peters will be looking to have a successful encore in the nation's capital after playing an instrumental role in assembling the San Francisco 49ers' current Death Star of a roster. To that end, there are plenty of improvements that can be made before the 2024 season kicks off.

Washington Commanders skill position outlook Position Current starter(s) Notable pending free agents QB Sam Howell Jacoby Brissett RB Brian Robinson Jr. Antonio Gibson WR Terry McLaurin / Jahan Dotson Curtis Samuel TE Logan Thomas

The looming question of roster construction for offensive skill players will come down to what the team decides to do with Antonio Gibson and Curtis Samuel. Both players may have underperformed compared to expectations when they initially arrived with the team, but have still found roles that can help the offense moving forward.

While running back may be less of a need with Brian Robinson Jr. taking the bulk of the carries, the team should be interested in finding a third wide receiver for the offense through the draft or in free agency.

Washington Commanders offensive line outlook Position Current starter(s) Notable pending free agents OT Charles Leno Jr. / Andrew Wylie Cornelius Lucas OG Chris Paul / Sam Cosmi Sahdiiq Charles C Nick Gates

The Commanders' offensive line was publicly scrutinized by many, but there were some misconceptions about the unit. The pass-blocking could have been better, but the 2.4 seconds of average pocket time they provided was tied for 15th in the league. The unit is far from a finished product, but someone who can handle pressure better behind center should help the group improve on the league-leading 65 sacks that Howell took in 2023.

2023 third-round pick Ricky Stromberg will likely compete for the center position this offseason, but finding a long-term answer on the interior could help elevate the offense altogether.

Washington Commanders defensive outlook Position Current starter(s) Notable pending free agents DL Daron Payne / Jonathan Allen EDGE K.J. Henry / Joshua Pryor Casey Toohill / James Smith-Williams LB Jamin Davis / Cody Barton / Khaleke Hudson David Mayo CB Benjamin St-Juste / Emmanuel Forbes / Jatavius Martin Kendall Fuller S Darrick Forrest / Percy Butler Kamren Curl

Now for the ugly part, the Commanders' defense. Cut and dry, they struggled mightily throughout the season, and it wasn't strictly a result of poor coaching. From the second the free agency window opens to the end of the draft, there should be an emphasis placed on a defensive overhaul in Washington.

While the quarterback will likely take priority with the second overall pick, the team has plenty of funds and draft capital to bolster the defensive unit this offseason.

Not to mention, Peters has already started heading in the right direction by hiring several of his old buddies from the 49ers staff in the wake of San Francisco's Super Bowl 58 defeat. Bringing in guys from a winning culture is always a smart move, especially when you're talking about a staff that's as innovative as Shanahan's has been.

2024 NFL Draft and salary cap situation

Things may look bleak, but there is opportunity to jump-start the rebuild

The prized possession of the Commanders' offseason is the second overall pick, which gives them a chance to select one of the presumed top three passers in this draft. The current expectation is that Caleb Williams will be first off the board to the Chicago Bears, so that would leave the decisions between North Carolina's Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels out of LSU, or possibly even J.J. McCarthy coming from Michigan.

While landing the right guy to put behind center is most important to the trajectory of this team's future, Washington has plenty of other picks to help start their rebuild, including five picks in the first three rounds.

Washington Commanders 2024 draft picks Round 1, Pick 2 (2nd overall) Round 2, Pick 4 (36th overall) Round 2, Pick 8 (40th overall) (via CHI) Round 3, Pick 3 (67th overall) *Round 3, Pick 36 (100th overall) (via SF) Round 4, Pick 2 (102nd overall) Round 5, Pick 4 (137th overall) Round 6, Pick 3 (180th overall) Round 7, Pick 2 (219th overall) * = projected compensatory pick

To go along with their draft picks, the Commanders are also sitting on the most cap space in the NFL, entering free agency with over $84 million available to them right away. With that money, they should be able to pursue some top names in free agency, or attempt to fill out the roster with serviceable vets and prove-it deals to try to help balance out the current lineup.

The first offseason of a rebuild isn't always going to turn a franchise around, but it can be pivotal to putting the team on the right path. With the inevitable choice of their next franchise quarterback (they hope), plenty of money to spend, and countless draft picks, the Commanders have the opportunity to make an immediate jump heading into next year—now it's on Adam Peters and company to capitalize on it.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.