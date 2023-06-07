The Washington Commanders are unlikely to be one of the teams interested in ‘tanking’ this upcoming season for Caleb Williams or Drake Maye, Albert Breer has claimed.

The Washington Commanders are in a very precarious situation right now. They are in the process of getting themselves a new owner in the form of Josh Harris whilst on the field they are also set for something of a ‘new era’ on the offensive side of the ball.

Whilst head coach Ron Rivera has stated that there will be a competition for the starting role, the general belief (at least based on what was claimed in the spring) is that this year will see Sam Howell take #1 QB spot and get him working with Eric Bieniemy, the man who played a big role in helping Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes become such a big name in the league.

However, given Howell’s inexperience and the fact there are two young quarterbacks set to come out of college in 2024 called Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, you’d be forgiven for thinking that Howell might simply be a ‘bridge’ quarterback for 2023 with the team looking to bring in one of the two next year, something they’d likely need to finish near the bottom of the league to achieve.

Washington Commanders committed to the win

But writing in a mailbag column for SI.com, NFL writer Albert Breer pointed out why the vision for the Commanders this year was likely going to be focused on winning rather than losing, before pointing out when we might see some form of movement when it comes to ‘tanking’ around the rest of the league:

To be sure, coach Ron Rivera, GM Martin Mayhew and executive vice president of football for player personnel Marty Hurney can’t afford to throw this season overboard. They’ve got a new ownership group coming in. The franchise hasn’t posted a winning record in seven years (and has just three of those over the last 15 years), long before any of those guys were in D.C. This is a critical year, and history shows us that an incumbent brass has to do a lot to convince a new owner not to hit the reset button.

So it’s hard to have a favorite now, or say someone’s tanking. But when we get closer to the trade deadline? That’s something else entirely. With USC’s Caleb Williams and North Carolina’s Drake Maye looming as first-pick-in-most-drafts type of prospects, I certainly think with teams approaching Halloween (I believe the deadline this year will be Nov. 1) at 2–6 or 1–7 or 0–8, we’ll see more fire sales across the league as a form of creative tanking.

And if that happens, buckle up. Because we could see some rather interesting roster management from there forward.

Could the Washington Commanders take a more calculated route?

Breer does raise a good point about the new ownership and wanting to get off on the right foot, especially as the new ownership might want to bring in their own men at some point, so keeping them sweet by showing they can build a winning team would be a good way to do that.

But if Williams and Maye are as talented as people claim them to be, then it wouldn’t be the worst thing to sell them on a long-term vision of success rather than just focusing on the first year. It might not be pretty to begin with, but if the two sides can be convinced to buy into a project like that, it shouldn’t be ruled out right away.