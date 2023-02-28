The Washington Commanders and Daniel Snyder might bot be heading for the divorce that they have been linked with in recent weeks, Albert Breer has claimed.

After years of claiming he would never sell the team, Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder might be in the process of changing his mind. Back in November he stated (via the Washington Post) that he would ‘consider potential transactions’ related to the future of the team, and hired BofA Securities, a division of Bank of America, which often handles major NFL business to help him with the process.

Ever since then, there have been multiple reports of names that have reportedly shown interest in taking the team off his hands, with perhaps the most notable being Amazon owner Jeff Bezos in partnership with rapper Jay-Z in what would certainly be an interesting duo.

Recent reports though have suggested that Bezos has essentially been blocked from the bidding process as a result of his ownership of the Washington Post newspaper, an outlet that “Snyder has long felt… the newspaper has endeavored to oust him from the NFL.”

Washington Commanders to stay under Daniel Snyder’s command for now

More recent reports have suggested that Josh Harris (who owns the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA and the New Jersey Devils in the NHL) as well as Termin Ferttita (who owns the NBA’s Houston Rockets) are also showing an interest.

But writing in a column for SI.com, NFL insider Albert Breer discussed how selling the team might not be as simple as just handing the team over, noting that the sale could have implications around the league, and that Snyder’s behaviour in the past means that the team could come off the market at any time:

At a baseline, there simply aren’t many owners that trust Dan Snyder’s intentions on much of anything, much less something as enormous as selling his franchise. And because of the defiance with which he’s faced all accusations made against him the past three years, the feeling lingers that he could turn back to being from-my-cold-dead-hands Dan on a dime.

The magic number is, and has been, $7 billion. That’s more than a 50% markup on the $4.65 billion the Waltons paid for the Broncos, and if Snyder gets that, there’d be enormous pressure from other owners to sell, because of what it would mean for the value of every team, and Snyder could walk away claiming victory.

If it’s less than that, and most reports from those covering this thing day-to-day say it’s significantly less than that, things will at least be more interesting. Ultimately, I think where Snyder is logistically, and the amount of people wanting him to sell, forces his hand. But, again, this is a guy that can’t be trusted, so it’s really hard to rule anything out.

It really is hard to see which way this is going to go, especially given Snyder’s actions and attitude in the past few years, so it really is anyone’s guess as to what will happen. You just have to hope that a sale does happen quickly so that the Commanders can move on from the Snyder era as soon as possible and leave the years of controversy behind them.