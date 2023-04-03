The sale of the Washington Commanders could be set to be completed pretty soon according to NFL insider Albert Breer.

After years of claiming he would never sell the team, Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder looks set to change all that. Back in November he stated (via the Washington Post) that he would ‘consider potential transactions’ related to the future of the team, and hired BofA Securities, a division of Bank of America, which often handles major NFL business to help him with the process.

After a few months of back and forths over just what the process would look like, and various names coming forward and showing various levels of interest, it seems as though we are in the final stretch of things and change could well be coming in the foreseeable future.

At least that is how NFL insider Albert Breer sees the whole thing playing out:

Washington set for a new Commander in the next few months?

Writing for SI.com, Breer talked about who the preferred bidder would be Josh Harris, before discussing what the next stages are going to look like and when a deal could eventually be sorted out:

My guess would be that it’ll be DMV native Josh Harris, which would help the NFL because Harris already went through the full vetting process as part of the Broncos bidding last year and is highly thought of in ownership circles. I also believe the NFL, and Dan Snyder, shouldn’t mess around—if Harris is the guy.

There’s a good level of confidence that we’ll get a vote in May. Harris, or whoever the buyer winds up being, would have to be approved by the finance committee first. After that, an exclusive negotiating window would open to finalize the structure of a deal, and the owners would vote once everything is buttoned up. There are still some nerves among NFL power brokers that Snyder will back out at the last moment. But most think it’s happening.

As for the price? Snyder’s number at the beginning of this was $7 billion. One team president told me this week that the number had come down to $6.5 billion. And as for where it actually lands, it sounds like the final figure will be closer to $6 billion, which is a healthy distance north of the $4.65 billion the Bowlen Family Trust got for the Broncos (which is one reason for the aforementioned nervousness, even after Snyder cleared out of the offices).

Either way, it at least looks like the finish line is in sight.

New owner for the Washington Commanders hopefully means a new change in direction

The Commanders are not exactly in the best state right now, with the whole franchise recently put on blast following the result of the NFLPA survey and the stadium being voted the worst in the league (something they are looking to fix).

Hopefully now with this investment they can start to look forward as a franchise and not be held back by some of the mistakes of the past, first and foremost by starting to be a respectable club in the league once again.