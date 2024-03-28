Highlights Dan Quinn's influence has been evident in his first offseason as head coach of the Washington Commanders.

The Commanders lead the league with 20 free agent signings in the offseason, and most of those players are familiar with Quinn or his scheme.

Though a plan is in place, is Quinn the right coach to lead a young, rebuilding squad?

The Washington Commanders were the last team to find a head coach this offseason, hiring longtime NFL defensive coordinator and former Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn in early February.

After his stint in Atlanta ended in 2020, Quinn served as the defensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys for the last three seasons, leading the team to multiple top-10 defensive finishes.

Now the leader of the Commanders, Quinn is exerting his influence over the team as it begins its rebuild. Quarterback Sam Howell was shipped off to the Seattle Seahawks, setting the stage for the team to select a signal caller with the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Commanders have also been the most active team in the league on the free agent market, signing 20 players in the first ten days of free agency. Though there's a massive chasm between them and contention, the Commanders certainly aren't resting on their laurels this offseason.

Washington is Targeting Quinn's Guys

Many of the Commanders' signings have familiarity with Quinn or his scheme

Dan Quinn has accrued a number of proponents in his many NFL stops, and he's put his network to work this spring. The Commanders have already handed out six multi-year deals in free agency, five of which are for projected starters on offense or defense.

Washington Commanders Key FA Signings Player Position Contract Length (Years) Frankie Luvu Linebacker 3 Tyler Biadasz Center 3 Dorance Armstrong Defensive End 3 Nick Allegretti Guard 3 Austin Ekeler Running Back 2 Bobby Wager Linebacker 1 Marcus Mariota Quarterback 1 Zach Ertz Tight End 1 Clelin Ferrell Defensive End 1 Dante Fowler Jr. Defensive End 1

Of those players, Fowler, Biadasz, and Armstrong are following Quinn from Dallas to Washington. Beyond them, Ekeler, like Biadasz, has experience in an offense designed by Kellen Moore, who was the offensive coordinator for most of Quinn's tenure with the Cowboys. Bobby Wagner also played for Quinn with the Seahawks during the Legion of Boom era.

Quinn hired Kliff Kingsbury to be his offensive coordinator in Washington, and the former Arizona Cardinals' head coach has a history with Ertz. Even Mariota and Allegretti have a long history of playing in spread offenses that do most of their work out of the shotgun formation (even if they haven't quite played in an "Air Raid" scheme like Kingsbury's).

By no means is it unusual for a new coaching regime to target players who fit their scheme—part of instilling a culture is ensuring you have the right players to execute the weekly game plan. But Quinn and Kingsbury have gone for a quantity over quality approach that doesn't portend much improvement in the nation's capital next season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Washington Commanders lead the NFL with 20 free agent signings (including re-signings) this offseason.

The Commanders haven't made the playoffs since 2020 in Ron Rivera's first season as head coach, though they won a very weak NFC East by default with a 7-9 record. Before that, their last postseason appearance was in 2015, when they were one-and-done as 9-7 division champs. The last time Washington won a playoff game was 2005.

The rebuild that's been going on in D.C. has spanned multiple decades already. For as active as the Commanders have been on the free agent market, the players they've brought aboard won't magically turn around a destitute franchise's fortunes.

Where do Commanders Go From Here?

Is Quinn the right head coach to lead them going forward?

In all fairness to the Commanders' new leader, Quinn is a good coach who has had plenty of success deploying high-level stars in his defensive scheme.

The problem is the Commanders are about to enter the beginning stages of a rebuild. They just spent last season shipping off some of their better defenders (e.g., Montez Sweat & Chase Young). As a retread hire, Quinn is already a questionable fit for a team that needs to get younger and is desperate for an influx of fresh ideas.

Beyond coaching the Legion of Boom, one of the greatest defensive groups ever assembled, Quinn has also had the luxury of coaching Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, Trevon Diggs, Stephon Gilmore, and others with the Cowboys. Meanwhile, his 2016 Falcons squad that reached the Super Bowl featured Pro Bowlers Deion Jones, Keanu Neal, and Vic Beasley on defense.

As of now, with a month to go before the draft, Washington's best defenders are defensive tackles Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen, as well as... 33-year-old Bobby Wagner? Free agent acquisition Dorance Armstrong? Frankie Luvu has back-to-back 110+ tackle, five-plus sack seasons with the Carolina Panthers, but those defenses ranked 19th (in 2022) and 29th (in 2023) in scoring defense with him wearing the green dot on his helmet.

It's hard to believe Quinn—who finished his Falcons tenure with three-straight sub-.500 seasons (14-23 record)—is going to be able to cobble together a competent squad next year with the talent he'll have at his disposal.

In all fairness to the Commanders, it's not like they were solely focused on Quinn from the get-go. Reports surfaced that Ben Johnson, the Detroit Lions' offensive coordinator and long-time favorite to become Washington's next head coach, ultimately pulled his name out of the race after the Lions' loss in the NFC Championship Game.

With the second overall pick in the draft, the Commanders' most important move this offseason is yet to come. And by hiring Kingsbury and beefing up the offensive line and skill positions in free agency, they've at least done some work to support their incoming franchise quarterback.

Being the "winner of the offseason" never guarantees subsequent success in the regular season. For a team that's been as active as the Commanders, though, it's disheartening how little hope there is heading into Quinn's first season as head coach.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.