Fans have been left in stitches over the results of an NFLPA survey has slammed the Washington Commanders as a franchise.

The Washington Commanders just can’t seem to catch a break right now following the release of a report from the NFLPA.

The Washington Commanders are going through something of a turbulent time right now. Off the field there are contrasting thoughts about whether or not the team is going to be sold, and owner Daniel Snyder is also involved in some allegations of financial misconduct to the tune of $55m.

The team are also struggling on the field having not put up a winning season since 2017, and although things might be looking a little better for them on the surface with the appointment of Eric Bieniemy (the man who played a huge part in the rise of Patrick Mahomes) as offensive coordinator, there is still the task of getting more people through the door that will help them to get better.

But a recent report conducted by the NFLPA might give a lot of free agents pause for thought about moving to the nation’s capital in the future, and possibly might give those currently in the building a reason to request a trade.

Washington Commanders not commanding a lot of respect around the league

The NFLPA (National Football League Player’s Association) has published a survey, in which they asked 1,300 NFL players to give their thoughts on how they felt teams around the league perform in certain areas of life, with subjects like travel, treatment of families, strength coaches, locker room and nutrition just some of the areas covered.

President JC Tretter claimed that “For many years, players have brought up the idea of creating a “Free Agency Guide,” which would contain information that can help illuminate what that daily experience is like for players and their families from team to team. If knowledge is really power, then providing players with information about each club would not only help them make important career decisions, but it would also help raise the standards across each club.”

The full results can be found here and as the survey was published and leaked onto social media, it became pretty clear that one organisation was falling behind the rest, and that was the Commanders, who had scores of F- (a grade I didn’t know existed) in three areas (travel, locker room, training room), which led to a number of fans leaving their thoughts on Twitter:

Given that the most recent valuations by Forbes has them listed as the 6th most valuable team in the league, it does seem odd that they can’t afford to make the day-to-day operations for the players a little better, but perhaps this can act as a wakeup call for them, and perhaps then people might look upon them a little bit better than they are now, both publicly and privately.