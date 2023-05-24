The Washington Commanders are looking to drain every bit of talent that they can out of Chase Young this upcoming season, and it looks as if he’s happy to oblige according to head coach Ron Rivera.

There are a few players who come into the NFL that don’t live up to the hype that they garnered during their college days, whether it be through attitude, not being good enough to play on the professional level, or through injuries, there will always be something that held them back.

And sadly, that last situation has hit Washington Commanders Chase Young bad over the past two years. He came flying out the blocks in his rookie season, racking up 44 combined tackles, 12 QB hits and 7.5 sacks as he took home the league’s Defensive Rookie of the Year award, but sadly injuries have cost him the past two years and could possibly end up costing him his career.

The past two seasons have seen him play just 12 games, and in that time he’s managed to put up 1.5 sacks and 31 tackles, a mere shadow of what he could have been, which is why unsurprisingly the Commanders chose not to pick up his 5th-year option on his rookie contract, meaning he’s scheduled to be a free agent at the end of this year.

There was some speculation that the team might look to trade Young in order to get back something after they spent a first-round pick on him in 2020, but it seems as if the team have something else on their mind.

Washington Commanders not going to let Chase Young go just yet

Speaking to reporters during the team’s OTA’s (something that Young was not present at, as well as his defensive line mate Montez Sweat), Rivera revealed that he hoped that Young would be showing up sooner rather than later, and when he did, he would come in and put in an awful lot of effort:

Coming in and working would certainly be of great benefit to Young himself, as this will act as something of a ‘prove it’ year for him. If he performs well, then he puts himself in line for a pretty nice second contract in the NFL, whether that be with the Commanders or somewhere else.

And given what it happening with his injury history, you can understand why he might not want to come in and work himself to death during preseason when he needs to make sure he’s at peak physical condition when the season starts.