After three successful seasons as the Dallas Cowboys' defensive coordinator, Dan Quinn is moving on from America's Team but will remain in the NFC East as he's reportedly been named the new head coach of the Washington Commanders.

Quinn will replace Ron Rivera, who was recently fired after four seasons, and will be tasked with taking over a Commanders team that hasn't had a winning campaign since 2016. Washington went 8-8-1 in 2022 but regressed this past season, going 4-13.

This will mark Quinn's second stint as an NFL head coach. He spent parts of six seasons with the Atlanta Falcons from 2015-2020, amassing a 43-42 regular-season record and a 3-2 mark in two postseason appearances, including an appearance in Super Bowl 51, where the Falcons famously blew a 28-3 lead to the New England Patriots.

More on this story as it develops.