From 1999 through 2023, Daniel Snyder owned the Washington Commanders, and under his stewardship, the franchise was considered one of the most dysfunctional in the NFL.

New owner Josh Harris is trying to change that reputation, and he is off to a good start, as according to Adam Schefter, the team will reportedly hire Adam Peters as their next general manager.

Peters, who was working with the San Francisco 49ers, was considered to be one of the top general manager candidates in the league. He will now work with ownership on finding the Commanders' next head coach.

The Commanders weren't the only team after Peters

Washington had to fend off competition from the Raiders and Chargers

Peters was one of the hottest names during the 2024 hiring cycle, and, in addition to Washington, the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers had also requested interviews with him. The Commanders moved fast, however, and reportedly brought him into the fold.

The NFL executive cut his teeth as a New England Patriots and Denver Broncos scout. In 2017, Peters became the 49ers' Vice President of player personnel and was promoted to assistant general manager in 2021.

During that time, Peters has been credited for playing a major part in the 49ers' success in building one of the best rosters in the NFL. Now, he will take on the lead role in trying to accomplish similar success in Washington.

There are several attractive aspects of the Commanders' job. The team will select second overall in an NFL draft that features highly rated quarterbacks like Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels. Washington also has two second-round and two third-round picks in the coming draft.

The Commanders are also projected to have an estimated $75 million in cap space this offseason. There is significant work to be done in rebuilding the team, but Peters, with a strong scouting background, will have several tools at his disposal to do so.

