The pending sale of The Washington Commanders could allow them to revisit a stadium in a different location, Mike Florio has claimed.

The Washington Commanders are quite possibly in the final stages of changing owners. Despite stating for a long time that he would not sell the franchise, current owner Daniel Snyder appears to be into the final few months of ownership.

A recent report from CBS Sports states that “the NFL asked its owners to reserve July 20 and Aug. 8 as dates on the calendar for a meeting where they would vote to approve Josh Harris' bid for the Washington Commanders”, meaning by this time next month the team could be in new hands, and with new hands means new projects.

One of those projects could come in the form of a new stadium. It was believed that a new stadium could be on the way in Virginia after the team spent paid more than $100m for a plot of land in the state, with renderings even emerging about what the stadium could look like. But according to Mike Florio, they could go back to their old stomping ground instead.

Washington Commanders heading back to Washington D.C?

Speaking on a Pro Football Talk mailbag segment (starting at 4:14), Florio revealed how a move back to RFK Stadium (the site they left in 1996 before moving to FedEx Field) could be on the cards for them now, primarily because of the absence of Snyder form the proceedings:

When the possibility first came up in November of last year of the Snyders selling, someone in a position of significant influence in NFL circles said ‘hey look, if they get a new owner, they're going to get the keys thrown at them for the D.C site’. Now you still have to come up with the money, but the reality is nobody wanted to deal with Daniel Snyder. No political entities no one, no one, he was toxic. It was ‘run the other way’ instead of deal with Dan Snyder because even if you're comfortable dealing with him, there was a concern that he's going to find a way to screw you.

Not saying that he would, not saying that he ever did, I don’tI want to get sued by Dan Snyder on his way out the door. But there was a belief there was a fear there was a concern that working with this guy wasn't going to lead anywhere good. It wasn't a popular thing to do. You get a new owner in there, all of a sudden the ice thaws and you have an opportunity to go get that stadium that was part of the document that Josh Harris.

One of the things that they believe will happen is with Snyder out, free money in from taxpayers to build this stadium, whether it's in D.C or somewhere else, but the RFK Stadium site remains viable. And that's the thing that I think a lot of Commanders fans would like to see happen. And once Snyder officially is out, plenty of things are possible that would have been impossible with Schneider as the owner of the team.

For sentimental reasons, we would quite like to see the Commanders back in Washington D.C, tear down RFK Stadium and build a new stadium on that site instead rather than moving further and further away (kind of pushing the whole ‘Washington’ part to the limit).

So hopefully what Florio points to will come true when and if the sale of the team becomes a reality.