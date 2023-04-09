The Washington Commanders could be in position to go through yet another big change once the new ownership group comes in, Mike Florio has hinted.

The Washington Commanders are quite possibly in the final stages of changing owners. Despite stating for a long time that he would not sell the franchise, current owner Daniel Snyder appears to be into the final few months of ownership.

Writing recently for SI.com, NFL reporter Albert Breer noted that a vote on the new ownership will likely take place in May, and that Josh Harris, who already has some experience in sports ownership through the NHL’s New Jersey Devils and the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers, is seen by many as the front-runner to take on the role.

And whilst this will just be the latest in a series of changes that the franchise is going through, having changed their name twice in the past few years from the Redskins to the Football Team and then to the Commanders, and a possible move to a new venue in the near future, Mike Florio hints another change could be on the way.

Washington Commanders set to be the Commanders no more?

Writing for ProFootballTalk, Florio believed that another name change could be in the books, even hinting that a new name could be along a lot sooner than you might think:

One big question becomes whether the organization will once again rebrand.

After ditching a nickname that, through the evolution of society and language, had become a dictionary-defined slur, the football operation spent two years as the “Washington Football Team,” mainly because owner Daniel Snyder didn’t have a Plan B ready to go, from a copyright and trademark standpoint. Eventually came the name “Commanders,” adopted in 2022 and used for last season and the next one. And maybe more. Maybe new ownership will choose to keep it. But it’s also easy to envision the possibility of the next owner choosing to sever any and all ties back to Snyder, starting with the name of the team.

Recently, team president Jason Wright expressed a belief that a new owner won’t rebrand the team, because none of the groups with whom he has met have mentioned the possibility. The fact that prospective owners haven’t shared such plans with Wright doesn’t mean much. After all, he could be one of the first employees to go once a new owner takes over.

If it’s ever going to happen, it makes sense to do it before the new name takes full root. And the new owner will get no complaints at all from a fan base that will be so euphoric, at least in the first decade or so, to be done with Snyder that they’ll accept any and all changes that could be made, up to and including playing the games at a middle-school field and changing the name of the team to the Washington Atomic Wedgies.

Better now than never for the Commanders?

Mike Florio raises some good points (although perhaps not about the Atomic Wedgies). If the Commanders are going to make a change, whilst it might be confusing and perhaps a little annoying to some, this would be the best time to do it before it becomes ingratiated into people’s minds and makes it harder to change.

If we’re being honest, we were never too high on the name to begin with, so if they felt like changing it you won’t hear any complaints from us (from the shortlist that they had, we wanted Redtails), although if we had to be honest, given how long it took them to go through their last name change, we can’t imagine that they’ll go through another one so soon.